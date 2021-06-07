Don Diablo and Ty Dolla $ign Share Preview, Release Date of New Song "Too Much To Ask"

In an unlikely clash of talent, dance music superstar Don Diablo and Grammy-nominated hip-hop and R&B artist Ty Dolla $ign will soon drop a new collab called "Too Much To Ask."

Diablo recently premiered the single during the United Nations Virtual Launch Gala, where he joined a panel of world leaders, activists, and celebrities such as Pope Francis and iconic anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall, among others, for World Environment Day. A press release issued to announce the event noted that "Too Much To Ask" is "a call to action from two of the world’s leading artists" that was created "to help raise awareness amongst fans to come together to help protect Mother Earth."

Diablo took to Twitter today to officially announce track's release date and share an audio preview. The clip is short, but fans are able to hear the bones of what sounds like a sultry dance-pop anthem. It's impossible to say whether the direction will lean into Diablo's signature future house style or Dolla $ign's R&B territory, but what's obvious is that there's a contemporary crossover hit on the horizon.

You can check out the official announcement and preview of "Too Much To Ask" below.

FOLLOW DON DIABLO:

Website: dondiablo.com

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialDonDiablo

Twitter: twitter.com/DonDiablo

Instagram: instagram.com/dondiablo

Spotify: spoti.fi/2QqOvm0

FOLLOW TY DOLLA $IGN:

Facebook: facebook.com/tydollasign

Instagram: instagram.com/tydollasign

Twitter: twitter.com/tydollasign

Spotify: spoti.fi/3c1nrWy