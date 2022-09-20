DJ Snake, Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss to Appear on Malaa's Debut Album: See the Full Tracklist

Malaa has recruited some hip-hop legends for his upcoming debut album.

The masked DJ and producer is set to unveil his long-awaited album, Don Malaa, at the end of the month. And after releasing a couple singles, he's now unmasked the complete tracklist.

Malaa is bringing out some old friends and hip-hop superstars for his grand debut. French compatriots and frequent collaborators DJ Snake, Tchami and Tony Romera are set to appear on "Deep," "Discipline" and "The Game is Dead" respectively. Outside of the electronic dance music realm, Don Malaa features iconic rappers Jadakiss and Ghostface Killah, as well as buzzing hip-hop artist Fivio Foreign.

Malaa recently reworked Linkin Park's timeless song "In The End" after receiving the band's blessing to produce and release an official remix. He's also currently on the road with ACRAZE and Wax Motif, so fans in the crowd can catch an early look at some of these high-profile features.

Don Malaa is slated to release on Friday, September 30th. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist of Malaa's debut album, "Don Malaa." Malaa/Twitter

