Crowdfunding Campaign Launched to Support Son of Late Dubstep Icon Cookie Monsta

Earlier in the month of October, the collective heart of EDM broke following the news of the tragic and sudden death of Cookie Monsta. A dubstep pioneer and seminal sound designer, Cookie Monsta was instrumental to the fabric of electronic music, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and unadulterated magnetism.

Sadly, Cookie Monsta also left behind a young son named Olly. In order to support him in the absence of his father, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched by Circus Records, the late music producer's longtime label. "This page has been set for Tony’s family to help support his son Olly, the Mini Monsta," the campaign's website reads. "Our aim is to raise a trust fund that can help Olly later in his life, it will never replace the loss of his father but together we can all make a difference."

You can donate to the campaign here.

To raise awareness of the crowdfunding initiative, Circus Records has teamed up with Bassrush for a must-watch tribute stream. The "Raising a Trust for Olly" streaming event will feature performances by Flux Pavilion and Feed Me, Doctor P B2B Chime, Conrank, and GLD. Most notably, the show will also air Cookie Monsta's collaborative DJ set with Doctor P and FuntCase from the 2016 edition of EDC Las Vegas, which moonlighted as a landmark performance for the triad of illustrious Circus talent.

The livestream event will go down this Friday, November 6th. You can tune in starting at 7PM PT (10PM ET) via Insomniac TV here.

