BIJOU and Dr. Fresch Announce Live Stream Tonight Ahead of New Single

House honchos Dr. Fresch and BIJOU took to Twitter to announce a collaborative live stream, which will air tonight at 7PM PST (10PM EST) and feature Phoenix rapper Willy Northpole.

The stream is going down in anticipation of Dr. Fresch and BIJOU's new Willy Northpole-assisted single "Westside," which drops tomorrow via the latter's Do Not Duplicate Recordings imprint. You can pre-save the track here.

Fans of both artists can prepare for a heavy dose of menacing G-house and soulful tech house flavors, with a gritty edge provided by Willy Northpole. The Prescription Records label head Dr. Fresch, who operates his own "House Call" live stream series, recently tweeted his intention to drop 3 new unreleased edits after the series' third iteration last night if it were to reach 600 viewers. Still no word there, but maybe he rolls that promise into tonight's stream.

Head over to Relentless Beats' Twitch at 7PM PST (10PM EST) here to tune in. You can also watch via their YouTube here.

