Drake Makes Funny Birthday Post for Carnage

There's nothing quite like the back-and-forth banter thrown between a couple of close friends. This week Drake showed us his playful side by poking a little fun at his long-time friend Carnage. The famed trap producer recently celebrated a birthday on January 3rd, and the A-list hip-hop mogul took to his socials to send him some love.

"Happy birthday to my actual brother Carnage, I am sorry I don’t claim you more but you know what mom tells us about how important my image is and what not," wrote Drake (real name Aubrey Drake Graham). "Wishing you more life and more paid frat party hostings for 2020."

The two have a long history of innocent jabs, including Carnage (real name Diamanté Anthony Blackmon) commenting on one of Drake's posts: "You got fake ab surgery in Columbia, you ain't foolin' anybody." Graham fired back, "Carnage is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey." Just this last year, Graham brought out Blackmon while on tour in Amsterdam so it's clear it's all love between these two.

Blackmon is back and better than ever after a brief music hiatus in 2018. His recent releases include collaborations with Timmy Trumpet, Terror Bass, and Prinze George.

H/T: EDMTunes

FOLLOW CARNAGE

Facebook: facebook.com/djcarnageofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/carnage

Twitter: twitter.com/djcarnage

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/djcarnageofficial