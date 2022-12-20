Skip to main content
Drake Endorses "Insane" Upcoming Album From GORDO

c/o Press

Drake cosigned GORDO's forthcoming album in a recent interview.

Despite dropping two albums in a single year, Drake still managed to find time to tap into what's new and upcoming. 

Praise from the chart-topping rapper is a rarity, but he offered up complements to GORDO for his upcoming album, emphatically calling it "insane" in a recent interview.

GORDO landed six of the final production cuts on Drake's Honestly, Nevermind album, which dropped earlier this year. The album released with little warning and made a splash largely due to Drizzy's unexpected foray into the house music arena.

After retiring his career as Carnage earlier this year, Diamanté Blackmon's career as GORDO got off to a lightning-quick start after it was announced he'd be taking part in Honestly, Nevermind, Drake's seventh studio album, which also featured production from Grammy-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee.

dj snake
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake and Wade Join Nooran Sisters for Bollywood-Inspired House Anthem, "Guddi Riddim"

DJ Snake caps off arguably his biggest year yet with a house groove that's been getting the masses moving on tour.

By Cameron Sunkel
dirtyphonics
MUSIC RELEASES

UKF Celebrates Full-Circle Moment With Dirtyphonics as Label Drops 100th Release

With their latest release, "Run," we're reminded why Dirtyphonics and UKF had the chops to go the distance.

By Cameron Sunkel
Group 36544
GEAR + TECH

Discover Music Festivals Around the World With the Soundclub App

Soundclub’s mission is to help fans "find the vibe they need through live music."

By EDM.com Staff

"Thank you brother for trusting me and allowing me to be a part of the vision," Blackmon said at the time. "I never factored this into the equation for the beginning of my next chapter, but thank you."

Drake's complements quickly wound up on GORDO's radar. "I don’t know if im hyped or stressed," the DJ said in a tweet. He has not yet revealed a release date for the album.

