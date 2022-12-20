Drake Endorses "Insane" Upcoming Album From GORDO

Despite dropping two albums in a single year, Drake still managed to find time to tap into what's new and upcoming.

Praise from the chart-topping rapper is a rarity, but he offered up complements to GORDO for his upcoming album, emphatically calling it "insane" in a recent interview.

GORDO landed six of the final production cuts on Drake's Honestly, Nevermind album, which dropped earlier this year. The album released with little warning and made a splash largely due to Drizzy's unexpected foray into the house music arena.

After retiring his career as Carnage earlier this year, Diamanté Blackmon's career as GORDO got off to a lightning-quick start after it was announced he'd be taking part in Honestly, Nevermind, Drake's seventh studio album, which also featured production from Grammy-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee.

"Thank you brother for trusting me and allowing me to be a part of the vision," Blackmon said at the time. "I never factored this into the equation for the beginning of my next chapter, but thank you."

Drake's complements quickly wound up on GORDO's radar. "I don’t know if im hyped or stressed," the DJ said in a tweet. He has not yet revealed a release date for the album.

