Drake's Dance Album Shatters Apple Music First-Day Streaming Records
Break out the champagne, Champagne Papi.
Drake's newest and seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind has broken Apple Music's record for the most first-day streams for a dance album. And it only took one hour.
Since the 35-year-old hip-hop superstar only gave one day's notice before he released the album, achieving such a record is quite impressive, even considering Drake's prominence in the contemporary music landscape.
A departure for Drake, Honestly, Nevermind has been simmering in a melting pot of mixed reviews since its surprise release on Friday, June 17th. Executive-produced by Grammy-winning house music artist Black Coffee, the album is dominated by electronic-focused production from the likes of Coffee, Carnage, Rampa, &ME and Alex Lustig, among others.
According to Billboard, Drake's sixth album Certified Lover Boy, which was released in September 2021, broke Apple Music's record for most first-day streams worldwide. It also currently holds the record for the biggest album in the platform's history. 2018's Scorpion currently has the second most first-day streams on Apple Music, per Billboard.
It seems Honestly, Nevermind was an attempt by Drake to step out of his comfort zone during a difficult time in his personal life. When he dropped the album, he shared an intimate note with fans via Apple Music, which you can read in full below.
I let my humbleness turn to numbness at times letting time go by knowing I got the endurance to catch it another time
I work with every breath in my body cause it’s the work not air that makes me feel alive
That’s some real detrimental shit but that’s that shit my perfectionist mind doesn’t really mind because no one knows whats on my mind when I go to sleep at 9 & wake up at 5 - unless I say it in rhyme
I can’t remember the last time someone put they phone down, looked me in the eyes and asked my current insight on the times
But I remember every single time someone shined a light in my eyes
I purposely try to forget what went on between some ppl and I because I know I’m not a forgiving guy even when I try
My urge for revenge wins the game against my good guy inside every single fckn time
I got plans I can’t talk about with more than like 4 guys because the last time I shared em with someone on the outside…well that’s another story for another night
I was tryna get thru that statement to get to saying I’m not @ a time in my life where pats on the shoulder help get me by
I’ll take loyalty over an oh my & emoji fire
I know if it was a dark night where all the odds were against my side & my skill went to whoever took my life they’d done me off with a big smile & maybe evn post it for some likes
I know everyone that tells me they love me doesn’t love me all the time especially when im doing better than alright & they have to watch it from whatever point they at in their life
I got here being realistic
I didn’t get here being blind
I know whats what and especially what and who is by my side
Honestly…Nevermind.
DEDICATED TO OUR BROTHER V
-Drake