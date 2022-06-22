Drake's Dance Album Shatters Apple Music First-Day Streaming Records

Break out the champagne, Champagne Papi.

Drake's newest and seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind has broken Apple Music's record for the most first-day streams for a dance album. And it only took one hour.

Since the 35-year-old hip-hop superstar only gave one day's notice before he released the album, achieving such a record is quite impressive, even considering Drake's prominence in the contemporary music landscape.

A departure for Drake, Honestly, Nevermind has been simmering in a melting pot of mixed reviews since its surprise release on Friday, June 17th. Executive-produced by Grammy-winning house music artist Black Coffee, the album is dominated by electronic-focused production from the likes of Coffee, Carnage, Rampa, &ME and Alex Lustig, among others.

According to Billboard, Drake's sixth album Certified Lover Boy, which was released in September 2021, broke Apple Music's record for most first-day streams worldwide. It also currently holds the record for the biggest album in the platform's history. 2018's Scorpion currently has the second most first-day streams on Apple Music, per Billboard.

It seems Honestly, Nevermind was an attempt by Drake to step out of his comfort zone during a difficult time in his personal life. When he dropped the album, he shared an intimate note with fans via Apple Music, which you can read in full below.