Dread MC Announces Long-Awaited Debut Album, "Pressure Drop"

The leading U.K. bass music artist has joined forces with a formidable roster of collaborators for "Pressure Drop," which will release by way of Crucast.

Dread MC is stepping into the limelight after announcing his debut album, Pressure Drop.

If you're a dance music fan, odds are you've raved to the high-energy music of MC, whose voice can be heard bellowing from the stages of the world's biggest festivals. One of the U.K.'s leading electronic music vocalists, he is now gearing up for the release of Pressure Drop, which has the look of one of the year's most compelling dance albums.

Fans will get a taste of the album on Friday, August 12th, when MC will unveil its first exclusive single, an explosive house record produced in collaboration with Gentlemens Club and DJ Q.

MC has joined forces with a bevy of influential bass music producers for Pressure Drop, slated to drop on August 18th via Crucast. According to a press release issued to announce the record, fans can expect a slew of "bassline bangers" created alongside Taiki Nulight, Michael Sparks, Tsuki, Truth and Axel Boy, among others.

You can pre-save Pressure Drop here.

