Adventure Club, Party Favor, Deorro, and More to Perform at New Virtual Festival Dreamworld

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that COVID-19 can't keep the music community apart. If we can't come to music festivals, the music festivals will come to us.

Virtual music festivals went from novel to ubiquitous overnight, and a myriad of incredible live streams have take place. Flaunting a huge lineup for its inaugural event, Dreamworld is the latest.

Dreamworld came out of nowhere today with a staggering lineup. Adventure Club, Party Favor, Deorro, Bingo Players, Tokyo Machine, and many more are primed to throw down at the virtual fest, which will go down May 1st to 3rd. Other notable artists appearing include Krewella, Crankdat, Gammer, and Cheat Codes. Moreover, the festival is dedicated to philanthropy, as 100% of donations will be used to support emergency hospital resources through The Heart Water Foundation.

You can RSVP to Dreamworld here.

