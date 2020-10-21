Electronic Duo DROELOE Announce Split After Five Years

DROELOE, the duo behind many of the bitbird imprint's biggest hits, has announced they are splitting up. Vincent Rooijers and Hein Hamers posted heartfelt letters to each other on social media today, detailing their intent to go separate ways and what's next for each of them.

In their statements, Hamers announced he will be moving on to create a separate project while Rooijers will continue to helm the DROELOE project. "In these five years, both Vince and I have grown so much. To look back at the beginning of DROELOE and to see what it has become makes me feel grateful to be a part of this journey,” Hamers wrote. “But as we grow it’s hard for two minds to stay on the same page. That’s something that in the last year has become clear to us both.”

Rooijers echoed Hein’s sentiments, calling the last five years “the most impactful years of [his] life.” “Joking around in Dutch during the tours we did together helped me to stay grounded, and aside from that, we were also able to pull each other through the tough moments," he wrote. "It’s been one hell of an adventure my friend, thank you!”

In just five years, the duo has amassed well over 100 million streams, due to demand for their signature hybridized blend of melodic trap and future bass. After getting discovered on SoundCloud by San Holo, he took them aboard his label, bitbird, where they quickly began to churn out groundbreaking music. The duo parlayed their success with singles "zZz" and "Nothing Wrong" into the opportunity to remix Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, and more.

With the right music and a cohesive brand thanks to the work of Hamers, who handled the project's visual element, the duo hit the road alongside San Holo and toured North America. They subsequently released a meteoric collaboration called "Lines of The Broken," which saw its massive debut on "Diplo & Friends."

DROELOE's anthology album, A Matter Of Perspective, is due out November 13th, 2020.

