October 6, 2021
Narcotics Control Bureau Raids Drug-Fueled Rave on Indian Cruise Ship
Publish date:

Narcotics Control Bureau Raids Drug-Fueled Rave on Indian Cruise Ship

The Love Boat, but for people who love drugs.
Author:

Cordelia Cruises

The Love Boat, but for people who love drugs.

Eight people were arrested on a Goa-bound cruise liner after India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the ship and seized an enormous amount of party drugs and cash.

Between 800 and 1,000 passengers total were on the drug-fueled Cordelia Cruises ship, 200 of which opted not to continue on the trip after the bust. Several "high-profile" DJs were reportedly invited to perform and the high-profile party also involved a number of Indian celebrities.

The NCB arrived around 1PM on the ship's first day of sailing and seized a total of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas (a cannabis concentrate), 22 MDMA pills, and 5 grams of mephedrone, in addition to more than 130,000 Indian rupees, or around $1,742.85 USD in cash.

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with his friends Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were all detained by the NCB and face court appearances. Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were also among the eight taken into custody, The Hindu reports.

Recommended Articles

Alesso
NEWS

Celebrate the History of Swedish Dance Music in Weeklong Tomorrowland Radio Program

This week, Tomorrowland's One World Radio will examine the impact of Swedish electronic music greats such as Alesso and Laidback Luke.

9 hours ago
social
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Dillon Francis' Bubbly Third Album, "Happy Machine"

The album was released in celebration of Francis' 34th birthday.

10 hours ago
cordelia cruise
NEWS

Narcotics Control Bureau Raids Drug-Fueled Rave on Indian Cruise Ship

The Love Boat, but for people who love drugs.

11 hours ago

Khan, Merchant, and Dhamecha were reportedly arrested for the purchase, sale, and consumption of the various drugs. Khan's charges could include a maximum punishment of one year in prison or a curiously fine of 20,000 rupees (under $300).

Cordelia Cruises issued a statement and denied any involvement with the incident.

"Cordelia Cruises is extremely mindful of providing wholesome entertainment to families who choose to travel with us. This incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents," the statement read. "We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities."

Wholesome entertainment, indeed.

Related

L1240546
NEWS

Undercover Police Arrest 8, Seize Stockpile of Drugs at Summer Camp Music Festival

Officials confiscated a cache of drugs, including 124 grams of ecstasy and 1,061 doses of LSD.

Photo by Alexander Krivitskiy from Pexels.
NEWS

Schedule 1 and 2 Drugs have Officially been Defelonized in Colorado

Penalties for possession of some controlled substances have been lowered in the state of Colorado.

An overhead sunset photo taken at cruise ship festival Holy Ship!
NEWS

Police K-9 Overdoses Following Drug Screening of Holy Ship! Passengers

Jake the police dog survived a scare.

coingate_social_media_posts-15
NEWS

Check Out The First Cruise Festival To Accept Cryptocurrency

Set sail with The Ark Cruise and use a new method of payment, cryptocurrency.

F54BBACF-DA47-4070-9E53-BAF3FFF54230
NEWS

Bestival Set to Introduce On-site Drug Testing Facilities For its 2018 Edition

Taking a major step towards the safety and well-being of their attendees, Bestival is leaping towards on-site drug testing facilities this year following a number of drug related deaths at other festivals in the UK.

sydney-pill-testing-kits-at-summer-festivals
NEWS

More than 40% of Australian Ecstasy Users Report Testing their Drugs: Study

The NDARC in Sydney, Australia found that nearly half of ecstasy users report testing their drugs.

Groove Cruise Markus Schulz
NEWS

Groove Cruise to Take Place on Biggest Ship Yet for 2020 California Sailing

The Norwegian Bliss boasts more square footage and cabins than any previous Groove Cruise vessel.

AMFAMFFAMF Presents: FriendShip Festival Cruise 2020
EVENTS

FriendShip 2020 Festival Cruise Sees Massive Ship Upgrade for Return to CocoCay, Bahamas

Back for its second voyage, AMFAMFAMF's FriendShip has a killer lineup including acts like TroyBoi, Ty Dolla $ign, Destructo, Boys Noize and more.