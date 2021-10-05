Narcotics Control Bureau Raids Drug-Fueled Rave on Indian Cruise Ship

Eight people were arrested on a Goa-bound cruise liner after India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the ship and seized an enormous amount of party drugs and cash.

Between 800 and 1,000 passengers total were on the drug-fueled Cordelia Cruises ship, 200 of which opted not to continue on the trip after the bust. Several "high-profile" DJs were reportedly invited to perform and the high-profile party also involved a number of Indian celebrities.

The NCB arrived around 1PM on the ship's first day of sailing and seized a total of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas (a cannabis concentrate), 22 MDMA pills, and 5 grams of mephedrone, in addition to more than 130,000 Indian rupees, or around $1,742.85 USD in cash.

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with his friends Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were all detained by the NCB and face court appearances. Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were also among the eight taken into custody, The Hindu reports.

Khan, Merchant, and Dhamecha were reportedly arrested for the purchase, sale, and consumption of the various drugs. Khan's charges could include a maximum punishment of one year in prison or a curiously fine of 20,000 rupees (under $300).

Cordelia Cruises issued a statement and denied any involvement with the incident.

"Cordelia Cruises is extremely mindful of providing wholesome entertainment to families who choose to travel with us. This incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents," the statement read. "We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities."

Wholesome entertainment, indeed.