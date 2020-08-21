Dua Lipa Reveals Stacked List of Collaborators in Official Tracklist for "Future Nostalgia" Remix Album

Following the reveal of the official tracklist for Club Future Nostalgia, the anticipation surrounding Dua Lipa's forthcoming remix album is bubbling over.

In addition to previously announced featured artists Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, and Mark Ronson, the tracklist flaunts a stupefying list of collaborators. It reveals a carefully curated stable of polished remixers, including Yaeji, Jayda G, and Mr. Fingers, among many others, as well as a number of high-profile samples, like Steve Nicks' "Stand Back" and Stefani's "Hollaback Girl."

The Grammy Award-winning pop songstress has long been a champion of EDM, teaming up with its most recognized producers, such as Diplo ("Electricity") and Calvin Harris ("One Kiss"), for some of the most ballyhooed songs of her discography. With dance music as a driving force behind her sound, she floored the pedal with Future Nostalgia, her second studio album. Released back in March 2020, the record features production from SG Lewis, Andrew Watt, and fabled electronic hitmaker Stuart Price, who also appears on the remix album under his Jacques Lu Cont moniker.

"The last few months have been surreal. I’ve watched you all dance in your homes and on your Zoom parties to Future Nostalgia like you were in the club with me," Dua Lipa said in a press statement. "It brought so much joy to my days spent at home, even though I would’ve much rather been playing these songs live for you all on the road. During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable the Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become Club Future Nostalgia. We invited some friends and legends to join in on the fun with us."

Check out the record's full tracklist below, complete with a full list of remixes as well as what samples were used in each track where applicable. Club Future Nostalgia is slated for an August 28th release.

01 “Future Nostalgia” – Joe Goddard Remix

02 “Cool” – Jayda G Remix

03 “Good In Bed” – Gen Hoshino Remix and Zach Witness Remix

Sample: Neneh Cherry – “Buffalo Stance”

Sample: Art Of Noise – “Moments In Love”

04 “Pretty Please” – Midland Refix

05 “Pretty Please” – Masters At Work Remix

Sample: Cajmere – “Coffee Pot” (Percolator mix)

06 “Boys Will Be Boys” – Zach Witness Remix

Sample: Lyn Collins – “Think (About It)”

07 “Love Again” – Horse Meat Disco Remix

08 “Break My Heart / Jamiroquai Cosmic Girl”

Sample: Jamiroquai – “Cosmic Girl” (Dimitri From Paris Dubwize Remix)

09 “Levitating (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott)” – The Blessed Madonna Remix

10 “Hallucinate” – Mr Fingers deep stripped mix

Sample: Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl”

Sample: Barbara Mason – “Another Man”

11 “Hallucinate” – Paul Woolford Extended Remix

Sample: Larry Heard Presents Mr. White – “The Sun Can’t Compare”

12 “Love Is Religion” – The Blessed Madonna Remix

13 “Don’t Start Now” – Yaeji Remix

Sample: Gaz – “Sing Sing”

Sample: Fingers Inc & Robert Owens – “Bring Down The Walls”

14 “Physical (feat. Gwen Stefani)” – Mark Ronson Remix

15 “Kiss and Make Up” (feat. BLACKPINK)

16 “That Kind Of Woman” – Jacques Lu Cont Remix

Sample: Stevie Nicks – “Stand Back” Acapella

17 Break My Heart – Moodymann Remix

