Dubloadz Announces Retirement: "It's Like a Character I Don't Want to Play Anymore"

Renowned bass music producer Dubloadz has announced his retirement from the electronic dance music industry.

Dubloadz took to Twitter to share a heartfelt statement today, July 23rd, waxing poetic about the extremely difficult decision to hang up the headphones.

"The truth is Dubloadz is like a band aid that I need to rip off at this point. It's like a character I don't want to play anymore or have any belief in," he wrote. "I never thought I'd reach a point where I truly believed my dream was dead, but I have. Even before 2020, in the depths of the last year which was the worst of my life, I've been trying to soul search and find happiness in everything I've built. The truth is, I haven't been happy or felt alive since the beginning of 2019. 7 years of trying to make Dubloadz work has put me through hell I didn't know was possible."

"The last 7 years have been a trip," Dubloadz continued. "Looking back on the whole thing it doesn't even feel real. However I am beyond grateful I was able to live my dream and far beyond it. I'm grateful for all of the amazing people I've met and befriended across the world. All the artists and teams I was fortunate enough to work alongside. All the fans that made me feel like I mattered when I felt like I didn't. All the people who have believed in my art, music, and most importantly me as a person."

You can read the full statement below.