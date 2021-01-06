Dubloadz is Making New Music After Hiatus

Last July, dubstep producer and DJ Dubloadz announced that he would be stepping away from the music scene after seven years. Citing mental health and fatigue, Dubloadz stated that his passion and energy for the music industry was fading. Fans were dismayed, but understanding of the producer's decision to step down.

However, yesterday, Dubloadz's friend and fellow Chodegang alumni Virtual Riot hinted in a tweet that Dubloadz may be returning.

The tweet confirms that Dubloadz is indeed working on new music, but it's still unclear whether or not that music will actually be released. Should the music see release, it's also still unknown whether or not Dubloadz will retain his alias or start a new project entirely.

Besides retweeting Virtual Riot's tweet, Dubloadz recently shared that his mental state has vastly improved since last July, and he is once again feeling passion for his art.

Though nothing is set in stone just yet, the tweets give fans hope for this next chapter. Most importantly, they are happy to know that Dubloadz was able to pull himself out of a darker period in his life, and find his joy and passion once again.

