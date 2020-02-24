Duck Sauce to Deliver 2nd Song of 2020 this Week

Fans of Duck Sauce were delighted to learn that the duo comprised of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden would make their celebrated return in 2020. First they closed out January with a single titled "Smiley Face," and now they've shared plans to release another song on Friday, February 28th.

A-Trak (real name Alain Macklovitch) strongly hinted that new music would arrive at the end of the week via Twitter. He has not shared a title, but based on last month's release it's safe to assume the song will follow the same disco house vein as previous Duck Sauce singles.

Both Macklovitch and Van Helden boast music career accolades going as far back as the '90s. The former artist was only 15 when he won the 1997 DMC World DJ Championship, and the latter's remix of "Spin Spin Sugar" by the Sneaker Pimps is often credited as a major influence on the evolution of UK garage.

Macklovitch will perform next at Shrine Nightclub in Mashantucket, Connecticut on February 25th. Van Helden doesn't have any listed bookings until Duck Sauce's first reunion show at the 2020 edition of Coachella.

