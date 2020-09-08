A-Trak and Armand Van Helden's Duck Sauce are Interviewing David Guetta Tomorrow

In a fusion of dance music's finest talents, renowned disco-house tandem Duck Sauce are linking up with Grammy Award-winning super-producer David Guetta for a one-of-a-kind interview.

The duo, who are comprised of revered electronic music producers A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, announced the forthcoming second episode of their Duck Sauce Presents: Duck Duck Goose interview series via social media. The "Barbra Streisand" beatmakers launched the virtual series back in August 2020, when they chatted with fellow house music sage Todd Terry. Taking to Twitter to tease the forthcoming interview with Guetta, Duck Sauce told fans to, "Get ready for the unexpected unknown history digs."

Meanwhile, Guetta is on the verge of releasing his highly anticipated collaboration with Sia, "Let's Love." The track marks the fourth collaboration between the two following "Bang My Head," "Flames," and the generational anthem "Titanium." You can check out a short preview of the single here and pre-save it ahead of its release this Friday, September 11th.

Duck Sauce Presents: Duck Duck Goose with David Guetta will air tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9th.

