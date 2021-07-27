Dutch Government Extends Music Festival Ban Through August
Publish date:

Dutch Government Extends Music Festival Ban Through August

The struggles of Dutch music festival organizers will continue after the nation's ban was extended.
Author:

Tomorrowland

The struggles of Dutch music festival organizers will continue after the nation's ban was extended.

An update to Dutch COVID-19 regulations has prolonged a ban on the nation's music festivals for at least another month, citing continued risks to public health in the immediate term.

Over the last few months the relationship between world-renowned Dutch festival brands and the government has soured, to say the least. Despite high hopes for a triumphant 2021 return for Tomorrowland, among other events, festival organizers continue to cite a lack of clarity in regulation and direction from the government as the cause for their indefinite postponement. 

In the case of Tomorrowland, as recently as June the government indicated a favorable outlook in terms of their efforts to green-light a 2021 edition in late August. By late July, the festival had been cancelled after their application for an event permit was abruptly denied.

Iconic music festival Tomorrowland was forced to go virtual for a second year after the Dutch government denied a permit request due to the impact of COVID-19.

Iconic music festival Tomorrowland was forced to go virtual for a second year after the Dutch government denied a permit request due to the impact of COVID-19.

Recommended Articles

spotify
INDUSTRY

New Analysis Exposes Vast Gap Between Haves and Have Nots of the Streaming Economy

An analysis by Music Business Worldwide founder Tim Ingham revealed just over 13,000 artists take home earnings of $50,000 annually, or 0.2% of creators.

tomorrowland
NEWS

Dutch Government Extends Music Festival Ban Through August

The struggles of Dutch music festival organizers will continue after the nation's ban was extended.

Lollapalooza Chicago
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Ramps Up Personnel to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Screening Measures

Lollapalooza's COVID-19 rules will require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in order to enter Grant Park.

Now Reuters notes that the rolling delay in resuming multi-day events is potentially extending into early September. The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix has been delayed once already this year, and on August 13th officials will issue a final decision as to whether or not they will uphold the event's adjusted timeframe for early September.

Meanwhile, some Dutch regulations pertaining to travel are trending towards easing. As of this week, travel recommendations by Dutch authorities will no longer be based on infection rates, effectively aligning Dutch regulations with the rest of the EU. This rollback will once again allow for the free flow of travel between the Netherlands and the rest of the EU.

Related

Mysteryland
NEWS

Major Music Festival Group Files Suit Against Dutch Government Over COVID-19 Restrictions

"They can’t let us dangle anymore."

213143938_2316109821853788_9174027148269002035_n
NEWS

Dutch Electronic Music Festival Leads to Over 1,000 COVID-19 Infections

Dutch officials were "shocked" to discover the number of new cases despite the festival's COVID-19 guidelines.

General
EVENTS

Dutch Music Festivals Reschedule Dates After Government Promises Financial Reimbursement for Forced Cancellations

The Dutch government is limiting the financial risk for some organizers by offering to compensate up to 80% of their losses if forced to reschedule.

Tomorrowland main stage
NEWS

Tomorrowland Extends Contract Through 2034

Tomorrowland will continue its relationship with the town of Boom for the foreseeable future.

158044909_272815374211347_5074897212360226125_o
EVENTS

Dutch Government-Backed Clubbing Event Expected to Enhance Nation's Reopening Plans

Over 100,000 applied to take part in the study, which took place at the Ziggo Dome and featured Sam Feldt, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, and more.

Tomorrowland2015
NEWS

Belgian Government Signals Return of Tomorrowland, But Will Require "Corona Passport"

Only people from the European Union and visitors from "countries that have the coronavirus under control" will be allowed to attend music festivals, according to a health official.

Tomorrowland+-+1
EVENTS

Tomorrowland 2021 Officially Rescheduled to August and September

Both weekends of the music festival's 2021 edition have been moved due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tomorrowland2015
NEWS

Tomorrowland 2021 Unlikely After Belgian Government Rejects Permit Application

Organizers called the decision "a sledgehammer blow."