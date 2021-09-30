October 1, 2021
Dutch Techno Pioneer Lady Aïda Dead at 63
Publish date:

Dutch Techno Pioneer Lady Aïda Dead at 63

Aïda Spaninks was a renowned DJ, writer, and educator.
Author:

Lady Aïda

Aïda Spaninks was a renowned DJ, writer, and educator.

Dutch techno music pioneer, writer, and educator Lady Aïda has passed away at 63.

The death of the renowned DJ, whose real name was Aïda Spaninks, was confirmed by Eindhovens Dagblad. Spaninks reportedly had battled breast cancer and passed away after a short illness.

Spaninks was instrumental in the Netherlands' techno scene, throwing parties and DJing at festivals in the 1980s and continuing to perform into her 60s. With a staggering collection of over 50,000 vinyl records, she founded Rebelbass, a DJ school in Eindhoven.

She also ran the Rebelbass blog on 3voor12 and wrote a monthly column for Eindhovens Dagblad. Her influence on the Dutch techno scene was monumental, helping pave the way for the region's trance scene to explode on a global level. Lady Aïda was often lovingly referred to as the "First Lady of Techno" in the Netherlands.

Recommended Articles

243796054_4277168982332262_1141147029870020830_n
EVENTS

One Month After Escapade Music Festival, Organizers Celebrate Zero COVID-19 Cases

"We are thrilled to be able to help pave the way for the industry and show that live events can return safely."

3 hours ago
IMG-7031
NEWS

Dutch Techno Pioneer Lady Aïda Dead at 63

Aïda Spaninks was a renowned DJ, writer, and educator.

5 hours ago
Porter Robinson, Second Sky
EVENTS

Watch: Porter Robinson's "Nurture Live" Set From Second Sky 2021 Can Now Be Streamed In Full

The performance, which took place at Robinson's curated Second Sky music festival, clocks in at nearly one hour and 45 minutes.

5 hours ago

An outpouring of tribute posts honoring the late trailblazer emerged on social media after the news broke:

A ceremony to honor the life and career of Spaninks will be held in Eindhoven on October 4th. We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of Lady Aïda.

Related

k-hand
NEWS

Detroit House and Techno Pioneer K-Hand Dead at 56

Dave Clarke, Ellen Allien, and many more have paid tribute to the late techno legend, who was officially dubbed "the First Lady of Detroit" by City Council.

Pascal_FEOS-2_0
NEWS

Techno Pioneer Pascal F.E.O.S. Dead at 52

The producer, label head, and techno pioneer has passed away following his battle with cancer.

ian-carey-harbour-party-970x645
NEWS

Multi-Platinum DJ and Dance Music Producer Ian Carey Dead at 46

Chris Lake, Laidback Luke, and many more have paid tribute to the influential house music producer.

TimStudio2104_edit (1) 2
NEWS

Avicii's Website Has Become A Digital Memorial

Visit Avicii's website and leave your favorite memory of the late artist.

axwell gaga
NEWS

Axwell Confirms He Produced Three Tracks on Lady Gaga's Forthcoming "Chromatica" Album

The superstar DJ and producer revealed his involvement via Twitter.

ryo
NEWS

Legendary Guitarist and Synth Pioneer Ryo Kawasaki Has Passed Away

The Japanese virtuoso was 73 years old.

charlotte2
NEWS

Charlotte De Witte Announces New Techno Label KNTXT

Charlotte De Witte is launching a record label.

thumbnail_image0
NEWS

DJ and Live Nation Executive Identified as Victim in Miami Condominium Collapse

Theresa Velásquez and her parents passed away on June 24th as a result of the Surfside condominium building collapse in Miami.