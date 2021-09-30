Dutch Techno Pioneer Lady Aïda Dead at 63

Dutch techno music pioneer, writer, and educator Lady Aïda has passed away at 63.

The death of the renowned DJ, whose real name was Aïda Spaninks, was confirmed by Eindhovens Dagblad. Spaninks reportedly had battled breast cancer and passed away after a short illness.

Spaninks was instrumental in the Netherlands' techno scene, throwing parties and DJing at festivals in the 1980s and continuing to perform into her 60s. With a staggering collection of over 50,000 vinyl records, she founded Rebelbass, a DJ school in Eindhoven.

She also ran the Rebelbass blog on 3voor12 and wrote a monthly column for Eindhovens Dagblad. Her influence on the Dutch techno scene was monumental, helping pave the way for the region's trance scene to explode on a global level. Lady Aïda was often lovingly referred to as the "First Lady of Techno" in the Netherlands.

An outpouring of tribute posts honoring the late trailblazer emerged on social media after the news broke:

A ceremony to honor the life and career of Spaninks will be held in Eindhoven on October 4th. We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of Lady Aïda.