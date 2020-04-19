Ebow "Metropolis" Graham, Founding Member of Foreign Beggars, Passes Away

Ebow "Metropolis" Graham, one of the founding members of Foreign Beggars, suffered an undisclosed accident at home and passed away on Saturday at the age of 41. The hip-hop and electronic crossover group notified fans of the news across their social media pages.

On their Facebook page, the group posted an extended statement, rhapsodizing about how impactful the late MC was while sharing a story about his recent spiritual journey.

"Dear friends, it is with the heaviest heart we inform you that our brother Ebow Enyan Graham suffered from an accident at home, and passed away in the early hours yesterday morning. Ebow was a deep and peaceful soul, a dedicated and loving father to beautiful 10yr old Cassius, and who touched people with his warmth, insight, talent and generosity everywhere he went. In his recent years, he had been on a spiritual journey and had really been exploring his relationship with existence and the universe, only last week he was in a very serene and happy place with his life, family and artistic vision. Some of the last words we heard him say were ’The only way humanity will heal is when it understands that we are all Gaia and truly understand we are all one’. These words couldn’t ring truer for us, even in light of his passing. Ebow meant so much to so many people, a true poet and MC, an incredible father, gifted, humble, yet stylish to a T... His legacy lives on through his energy, love and passion, and through his son Cassius. We feel privileged to have spent most of our 20s and 30s in his company, enjoying life, making music, and travelling the world together. As we process this we find it hard to believe that we will never talk, share a joke, eat together, appreciate music, debate points of view, discuss the world, rock a crowd, or laugh together again.We have set up a Just Giving account to support the family, and to help towards Cass' future. Please take a sec to drop something in there as every little bit makes a difference. With love Pavan, James, Matt, Pravin, Mario & Tuhin Rest In Peace Ebow Enyan Graham 1979 - 2020"

Fans remember Graham as an instrumental figure the bass, dubstep, and underground hip-hop worlds. With help from his creative lyricism and undeniable energy, Foreign Beggars would become one of the most notable acts in the electronic music sector.

A crowdfunding campaign has been started by Foreign Beggars in an effort to raise money for Graham's family. For those looking to donate, head over to the official campaign page on JustGiving here.

H/T: CULTR

