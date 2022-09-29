Skip to main content
Watch Ed Sheeran Perform With David Guetta at Ushuaïa Ibiza

Sheeran performed his global hit "Bad Habits" to a packed house at the iconic Ibiza club.

David Guetta/Twitter

David Guetta shocked fans with a superstar special guest this week at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

This summer, Guetta has been bringing his patented "F*** Me I'm Famous!" branded event to Ushuaïa every week since June. With only a few more shows to go before he shuts the door on this year's residency, he recently caught fans off-guard by bringing out four-time Grammy-winning artist, Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran, one of the most streamed artists of all-time, performed "Bad Habits," his chart-topping dance hit produced by none other than Fred again... Check out the footage shared by Guetta below.

Fortunately for those looking to see more of Sheeran's cameo, a fan in the crowd recorded a longer video of his performance alongside Guetta. "This is a f***ing dream come true," Guetta gushes in the vieeo.

Watch the full video of Guetta and Sheeran performing together at Ushuaïa Ibiza below.

