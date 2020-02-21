Lineup by Day Announced for EDC Las Vegas 2020

After much anticipation, Insomniac has shared the full lineup by day for their flagship Electric Daisy Carnival event. EDC Las Vegas will once again take place on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 15th-17th, 2020 with over 250 artists along for the ride.
Superstars like Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, David Guetta and Martin Garrix are among the most notable 2020 billings. The first-ever North American appearance of Pendulum since their reunion will give bass heads something to look forward to, and MK B2B Diplo as well as Nicole Moudaber B2B Dubfire B2B Paco Osuna will offer something for fans of house and techno.
Speaking of which, Insomniac has announced the debut of a structure geared towards four-on-the-floor enthusiasts. skyLAB will be EDC's ninth stage, and they will dedicate it entirely to house music, according to a press release.
Electric Daisy Carnival took place annually in Southern California beginning in 1997. The event brand grew outside of warehouses to outdoor spaces, eventually being held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
After the 2010 event, Insomniac was forced by lawmakers to explore options outside of Los Angeles. 2020 will mark the 10th year in a row that the festival has taken place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
EDC Las Vegas 2020 is sold out. The full lineup in alphabetical order is listed below, and additional information can be found on the event website.
12 Planet (Throwback Set)
1788 – L
2 = 1 (Timmy Trumpet & W&W)
3LAU
Abraxis
AC Slater
Adam Auburn
ADIN
Adrenalize
Afrojack b2b R3HAB
Ahmed Romel
Alan Walker
Alessandra Roncone
Alesso
Alison Wonderland
Aly & Fila
Andrew Bayer
Andrew Rayel
Andy C
Ann Clue
ANNA
Anna Lunoe
Arty
ATLiens
Ben Nicky presents Xtreme
Billy Gillies
Blvckjesus b2b Crime Family b2b Wshngtn
Bontan
Borgore
Boris Brejcha
Born Dirty
Boys Noize
Calyx & Teebee b2b The Prototypes
CamelPhat
Carl Cox
Caspa b2b Peekaboo
The Chainsmokers
Champagne Drip
Chee
CID
Code Black
Coone
Cosmic Gate
Cut Snake
Da Tweekaz
Danny Howard
Danny Tenaglia
Darksiderz
Darren Styles
David Guetta
DC Breaks b2b Loadstar b2b Prolix
Deadly Guns
Declan James
Denis Sulta
Detlef
Dimension
Diplo b2b MK
DJ Anime
DJ Seinfeld
DJ Snake
Dom Dolla
Dombresky
Don Diablo
Dr Phunk
Dr. Fresch
Droeloe
Dubfire b3b Nicole Moudaber b3b Paco Osuna
Dustycloud
EAZYBAKED
Ed Rush & Optical b2b Kemal b2b Dillinja
Elephante
Eli Brown
Eliminate
Elysian
Excision
Excision (Detox Set)
Fallen b2b Richter
FISHeR
Franky Wah
Friction b2b A.M.C
Friend Within
FRQ NCY
Fury + MC Dino
G Jones
Galantis
Gammer
Gammer b2b K?D
Ganesh
Ganja White Night
Geo
GG Magree
Ghastly
Giuseppe Ottaviani Live 3.0
Golf Clap
Gouryella 2.0
Graves
Green Velvet
Grum
Gryffin (DJ Set)
Habstrakt vs. Moksi
Herobust b2b Spag Heddy
Holly
i_o
Ilan Bluestone
Ilario Alicante
Illyus & Barrientos
J. Worra
Jason Ross
Jauz
Jauz b2b Oliver Heldens
Jerome Isma-ae
Jonas Blue
Joseph Capriati
Junkie Kid
JVNA
Kai Tracid
Kaivon
Kayzo
Key 4050
Krhomata
Kidnap
Knife Party
KSHMR
Lady Faith
Latmun
Lauren Lane
Lee Foss
Len Faki
Lil Texas
LNY TNZ
Lost Kings
Loud Luxury
Louis the Child
Maceo Plex
Mad Dog
Maduk
Major Lazer
Malaa
Marauda
Markus Schulz ISOS Set
Martin Garrix
Mason Maynard
Max Chapman
Meduza
Midnight
Tyrannosaurus b2b Trampa
Modestep
Moon Boots
Morelia
Mr. Brooks
Mrotek
Muzz
NastyNasty
NGHTMRE
Nicky Romero
Noizu
NWYR
Oliver Heldens
OMNOM
ONYVAA (Live)
Pathfinders
Patrick Topping
Paul van Dyk
Paul Woolford
Peekaboo
Pendulum Trinity
Perto
Phantoms
Pierre Pienaar
Radical Redemption
Reality Test
Redlight
Reinier Zonneveld (Live)
Rezz
Richie Hawtin
Rob Gee x SID of Slipknot
Said The Sky
SAYMYNAME b2b 12 Planet
SAYMYNAME Hardstyle Set
Secret Recipe
Seven Lions
Shades
Shiverz b2b Infekt
Shmitty
Shogun
Sidekicks
SIDEPIECE
Sikdope
SLANDER
SLANDER b2b Said The Sky
Snakehips
Sofi Tukker
Solardo
Sonny Fodera
Soren
Sosa
Sound Rush
Space Jesus
Suae
Sub Zero Project
Subdocta
Subtronics
Svdden Death presents VOYD
Sven Väth
Tchami
Throttle
Tiësto
TNT aka Technoboy N Tuneboy
Troyboi
Tweekacore
Tyeguys
Vini Vici
Vintage Culture
VNSSA
Volac
Walker & Royce
Warface
Wax
Motif
WeissWestend
Whethan
Wildstylez
Wongo
Wooli
Wuki
Yellow Claw
Yolanda Be Cool
Yung Bae
Zedd
Zeds Dead
ZíA
Zomboy
