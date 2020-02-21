Lineup by Day Announced for EDC Las Vegas 2020

After much anticipation, Insomniac has shared the full lineup by day for their flagship Electric Daisy Carnival event. EDC Las Vegas will once again take place on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 15th-17th, 2020 with over 250 artists along for the ride.

Superstars like Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, David Guetta and Martin Garrix are among the most notable 2020 billings. The first-ever North American appearance of Pendulum since their reunion will give bass heads something to look forward to, and MK B2B Diplo as well as Nicole Moudaber B2B Dubfire B2B Paco Osuna will offer something for fans of house and techno.

Speaking of which, Insomniac has announced the debut of a structure geared towards four-on-the-floor enthusiasts. skyLAB will be EDC's ninth stage, and they will dedicate it entirely to house music, according to a press release.

Electric Daisy Carnival took place annually in Southern California beginning in 1997. The event brand grew outside of warehouses to outdoor spaces, eventually being held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

After the 2010 event, Insomniac was forced by lawmakers to explore options outside of Los Angeles. 2020 will mark the 10th year in a row that the festival has taken place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

EDC Las Vegas 2020 is sold out. The full lineup in alphabetical order is listed below, and additional information can be found on the event website.

12 Planet (Throwback Set)

1788 – L

2 = 1 (Timmy Trumpet & W&W)

3LAU

Abraxis

AC Slater

Adam Auburn

ADIN

Adrenalize

Afrojack b2b R3HAB

Ahmed Romel

Alan Walker

Alessandra Roncone

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

Aly & Fila

Andrew Bayer

Andrew Rayel

Andy C

Ann Clue

ANNA

Anna Lunoe

Arty

ATLiens

Ben Nicky presents Xtreme

Billy Gillies

Blvckjesus b2b Crime Family b2b Wshngtn

Bontan

Borgore

Boris Brejcha

Born Dirty

Boys Noize

Calyx & Teebee b2b The Prototypes

CamelPhat

Carl Cox

Caspa b2b Peekaboo

The Chainsmokers

Champagne Drip

Chee

CID

Code Black

Coone

Cosmic Gate

Cut Snake

Da Tweekaz

Danny Howard

Danny Tenaglia

Darksiderz

Darren Styles

David Guetta

DC Breaks b2b Loadstar b2b Prolix

Deadly Guns

Declan James

Denis Sulta

Detlef

Dimension

Diplo b2b MK

DJ Anime

DJ Seinfeld

DJ Snake

Dom Dolla

Dombresky

Don Diablo

Dr Phunk

Dr. Fresch

Droeloe

Dubfire b3b Nicole Moudaber b3b Paco Osuna

Dustycloud

EAZYBAKED

Ed Rush & Optical b2b Kemal b2b Dillinja

Elephante

Eli Brown

Eliminate

Elysian

Excision

Excision (Detox Set)

Fallen b2b Richter

FISHeR

Franky Wah

Friction b2b A.M.C

Friend Within

FRQ NCY

Fury + MC Dino

G Jones

Galantis

Gammer

Gammer b2b K?D

Ganesh

Ganja White Night

Geo

GG Magree

Ghastly

Giuseppe Ottaviani Live 3.0

Golf Clap

Gouryella 2.0

Graves

Green Velvet

Grum

Gryffin (DJ Set)

Habstrakt vs. Moksi

Herobust b2b Spag Heddy

Holly

i_o

Ilan Bluestone

Ilario Alicante

Illyus & Barrientos

J. Worra

Jason Ross

Jauz

Jauz b2b Oliver Heldens

Jerome Isma-ae

Jonas Blue

Joseph Capriati

Junkie Kid

JVNA

Kai Tracid

Kaivon

Kayzo

Key 4050

Krhomata

Kidnap

Knife Party

KSHMR

Lady Faith

Latmun

Lauren Lane

Lee Foss

Len Faki

Lil Texas

LNY TNZ

Lost Kings

Loud Luxury

Louis the Child

Maceo Plex

Mad Dog

Maduk

Major Lazer

Malaa

Marauda

Markus Schulz ISOS Set

Martin Garrix

Mason Maynard

Max Chapman

Meduza

Midnight

Tyrannosaurus b2b Trampa

Modestep

Moon Boots

Morelia

Mr. Brooks

Mrotek

Muzz

NastyNasty

NGHTMRE

Nicky Romero

Noizu

NWYR

Oliver Heldens

OMNOM

ONYVAA (Live)

Pathfinders

Patrick Topping

Paul van Dyk

Paul Woolford

Peekaboo

Pendulum Trinity

Perto

Phantoms

Pierre Pienaar

Radical Redemption

Reality Test

Redlight

Reinier Zonneveld (Live)

Rezz

Richie Hawtin

Rob Gee x SID of Slipknot

Said The Sky

SAYMYNAME b2b 12 Planet

SAYMYNAME Hardstyle Set

Secret Recipe

Seven Lions

Shades

Shiverz b2b Infekt

Shmitty

Shogun

Sidekicks

SIDEPIECE

Sikdope

SLANDER

SLANDER b2b Said The Sky

Snakehips

Sofi Tukker

Solardo

Sonny Fodera

Soren

Sosa

Sound Rush

Space Jesus

Suae

Sub Zero Project

Subdocta

Subtronics

Svdden Death presents VOYD

Sven Väth

Tchami

Throttle

Tiësto

TNT aka Technoboy N Tuneboy

Troyboi

Tweekacore

Tyeguys

Vini Vici

Vintage Culture

VNSSA

Volac

Walker & Royce

Warface

Wax

Motif

WeissWestend

Whethan

Wildstylez

Wongo

Wooli

Wuki

Yellow Claw

Yolanda Be Cool

Yung Bae

Zedd

Zeds Dead

ZíA

Zomboy

FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival

Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas

Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas