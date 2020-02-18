Pasquale Rotella to Announce EDC Las Vegas 2020 Lineup on Night Owl Radio

Festivalgoers have been waiting with baited breath for Insomniac to announce the lineup for their flagship event, EDC Las Vegas. It has come to light that the promoter's founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella, will reveal this year's offerings in full during a special "Music Through Music" episode of Night Owl Radio on February 20th.

According to a press release, Rotella will share the lineup through specially curated mixes as he did leading up to the 2019 edition. Each song in the sequence will correspond to an artist on the bill, and fans will have to piece the roster together on their own before Insomniac makes the official announcement sometime afterwards.

It's been a busy month for Rotella. Last week he shared significant updates in his "State of Insomniac" address before revealing the 2020 EDC Las Vegas theme to be kineticZEN. With festival season approaching, it's safe to say things won't slow down for him anytime soon.

EDC Las Vegas will return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 15th-17th for its 10th anniversary event. Tune in to Insomniac Radio for the lineup reveal at 6:00 PM PST on February 20th here, and learn more on the event website.

