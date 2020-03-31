Martin Garrix, David Guetta and More Remove EDC Las Vegas from their Tour Schedules

The organizers of Insomniac‘s flagship event have held out as long as possible before postponing on account of COVID-19 concerns, but that may not be the case much longer. Numerous artists appear to have taken EDC Las Vegas off of their tour schedules, suggesting that internal conversations may have taken place ahead of their full announcement.

As pointed out by diligent Redditors, the tour schedules of Martin Garrix, W&W, David Guetta, Vini Vici and Timmy Trumpet no longer include EDC. When some of the same DJs did the same for Ultra Music Festival, news of the cancellation broke shortly thereafter.

As other festivals folded amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella had done everything in his power to move forward with EDC Las Vegas’ 2020 event. The tone of his most recent update reflected the uncertainty faced by festival promoters in the weeks that the full scope of the pandemic has become apparent, however. Rotella wrote that organizers were exploring dates in June as well as further out in the fall.

Until further notice, EDC Las Vegas is still slated to take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 15th-17th, 2020.

