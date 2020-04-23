EDC Las Vegas Officially Announces Its Foray Into the Digital Streaming Space

Organizers from EDC Las Vegas have taken to Twitter to announce its official foray into the "virtual space." Details are scarce, but the fest shared a cryptic teaser soundtracked by a "Stranger Things"-type instrumental that confirmed a digital event will be taking place from May 15th to 17th, its original dates.

There has been no word on whether the virtual event will feature recorded sets from years past, new live sets from artists who were initially announced on the 2020 lineup, or anything of the sort. However, with mastermind Pasquale Rotella at the helm, fans are safe to expect something big on the horizon.

Insomniac's flagship festival, which has grown to become one of the world's most popular, was officially postponed earlier this month. "The team and I took every single factor into consideration," said Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella. "...Weather, hotel rates, talent availability, coordination with the speedway and local officials, and most importantly, a date that would give us enough time for things to get back to normal so we can all come back stronger than ever." The new EDC Las Vegas dates were also announced as October 2nd to October 4th, with Camp EDC starting on October 1st.

The newly announced event will eventually be available via Insomniac's live stream landing page here, where you can also stream their Middlelands Virtual Rave-A-Thon tomorrow, April 24th and Saturday, April 25th at 8PM PST (11PM EST).

