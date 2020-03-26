Pasquale Rotella Gives Update on EDC Las Vegas 2020 in Light of COVID-19 Developments

Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella left much of the music world aghast by announcing that he planned to move forward with EDC Las Vegas after other industry-leading festivals fell to COVID-19. He’s followed up with another update - this one with a more ambiguous tone than the last.

“I’ve been reading all your comments and I understand and care about how this is affecting each and every one of you,” reads a passage of the statement. “A lot of people are worried about their health, the economy, and are even scared of each other. I know this will change for the better, and when it does, we will be ready.”

He went on to say that Insomniac intends to move forward with EDC, but only when they know it’s safe to do so. “Right now no one can predict when that will be,” he wrote. “That’s why we’re taking things day by day - still working toward May but keeping our options open.”

Rotella explained that organizers are reluctant to make a hasty decision and reschedule to the “wrong date.” He shared that Insomniac is exploring dates in June as well as further out in the fall, but said that any postponements would be announced no less than 30 days before the original dates.

At the time of writing, EDC Las Vegas is still scheduled to take place from May 15th-17th, 2020.

