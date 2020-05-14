Here are the Set Times for EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon This Weekend

The monumental EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon livestream event is set to kick off tomorrow, Friday, May 15th. Featuring a downright colossal lineup, Insomniac's latest foray into the virtual space could be its biggest yet.

Organizers of the virtual music festival have now shared its official set times, which you can peruse below and mark your calendars accordingly.

The EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon features a staggering lineup of EDM's corps d'elite, like David Guetta, Boombox Cartel, Deorro, Seven Lions, Afrojack, Kaskade, and Whethan, and it also boasts what should be a rip-roaring B2B set from NGHTMRE and Ghastly.

Other notable names appearing on the lineup are iconic DJ and record producer, Benny Benassi, OG trap maven Flosstradamus, and red-hot future bass artist Ekali.

The EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon livestream event is airing this Friday, May 15th through Sunday, May 17th from 5PM PST to 2AM PST (8PM ET to 5AM ET). You can tune in here.

FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival

Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas

Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas