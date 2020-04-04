EDC Las Vegas 2020 Has Been Postponed

Today, Insomniac founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella announced the plan to move Electric Daisy Carnival to October in the hopes that the current COVID-19 crisis will be under control by that time. The new event date will be October 2nd through October 4th, with Camp EDC starting on October 1st. Curating massive lineups and adding more amenities every year, the attendance of last years event hovered around a half a million. Moving it must have been a colossal undertaking.

In the announcement, Rotella said:

"The team and I took every single factor into consideration: weather, hotel rates, talent availability, coordination with the speedway and local officials, and most importantly, a date that would give us enough time for things to get back to normal so we can all come back stronger than ever."

You can read the full announcement here.



Organizers have created a support section on their website which answers questions about the refund process for those who cannot attend the rescheduled dates. That information can be found here. It didn't touch on everyone's favorite October holiday either, but obviously the forthcoming event will be a once in a lifetime rave experience when elements of Halloween are introduced at EDC for the first time in its history. Naturally, EDM.com will be there to report as the story develops. Stay tuned here and don't miss a beat.

