EDM.com Announces Double Trouble Live Stream

Shoes, earrings, Oreo cookies, and twins aren’t the only good things that come in pairs.

On the heels of its rip-roaring Future Rave event, which featured MORTEN, Henry Fong, and Dirty Audio, among others, EDM.com has announced a new live-stream called Double Trouble. The virtual music festival, which will begin at 4PM PST on April 15th, will feature some of the most hair-raising DJ duos in dance music.

Kicking off Double Trouble is none other than Krewella, the renowned female duo who continue to pump out hits like a broken printer. Following Krewella is red-hot tandem Bonnie x Clyde, who blend dark pop and bass music to hypnotic effect. Dreadlocked dynamo Henry Fong will grace the decks next for a rumbling B2B set alongside a surprise guest. Keeping their feet on the gas pedal is ARIUS, who will showcase their thunderous sound and masterful live mixing techniques before Pixel Terror closes out the event with their boisterous blend of dubstep and trap.

You can tune into Double Trouble via EDM.com's Twitch channel on April 15th, 2020.