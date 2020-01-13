EDM meets Cirque Du Soleil in Immersive Experience PY1

Ever wonder what a marriage between dance music and Cirque Du Soleil would look like? Just ask Cirque Du Soleil Co-Founder Guy Laliberte, who’s teamed up with Lune Rouge Entertainment to answer that question by bringing a musical, artistic, and technological festival called PY1 to the U.S. this January at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

The festival began on New Year's Eve and extends through the end of the month under an 81-foot, pyramid-shaped venue that can fit up to 1,000 guests. It utilizes 360-degree visuals, lights, and sound to create an experience with notable performers like Nicole Moudaber, Soul Clap, DESTRUCTO, and more.

PY1 hosts three multimedia storytelling experiences titled "Through the Echos," "Stella – A Time Machine Journey," and "PY1 Nights" that take audiences on a journey through time and space while they partake in communal dance. The venue is equipped with a DLP laser projector that accommodates total immersion on an 744,000-lumen screen and will be one of the first platforms to incorporate elements of live augmented reality.

The venue’s lighting is set up to create a sensation of continuous movement by using colors and textures from more than 500 pieces of LED lighting equipment to create the appearance of a supernatural environment. Finally, customized special effects machines and over 126 specialized speakers are used to recreate the appearance of dancing in the third dimension with static sound at maximum bandwidth that generates a pulsating sensation for the audience.

Each weekend concludes with a thematic dance music performance by a renowned international DJ. Both open-format and genre-specific sets will be curated to graffiti and psychedelic-inspired visuals with titles like "Candy World," "Astral Plane," and "Pop" under the artistic direction of Sarah Bromley. Shows run through February 1st and tickets are still available for the remaining PY1 Nights performances, so grab them while available here.

