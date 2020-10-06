Martin Garrix, Kygo, David Guetta, More Nominated for 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

The list of the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards nominations has arrived. In addition to the usual suspects, like Lady Gaga, who led the field with seven nods, and BTS and Justin Bieber, each of whom received five nominations, a number of EDM artists were also chosen.

Nominated in the category of "Best Electronic" were Calvin Harris, David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, Kygo, Marshmello, and Martin Garrix, the latter of whom took home the trophy last year. It's a bit disappointing to see MTV Europe basically nominate the most popular and safe artists in EDM without giving a nod or two to more unheralded and deserving artists, but that's to be expected.

Notable snubs include Duke Dumont, who unveiled his critically acclaimed debut album Duality in April, Porter Robinson, who released a triad of stunning singles from his forthcoming sophomore LP Nurture, and Black Coffee, who has only continued to bolster his status as one of the most illustrious South African dance music artists of all-time this year.

The international two-hour-long awards show will air on MTV on November 8th and fans can cast their votes until November 2nd. You can view the full list of 2020 MTV EMA nominations below.

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute