EDM Reacts to Porter Robinson's "Get Your Wish"

Today the world received the triumphant return of Porter Robinson with his new single, "Get Your Wish." It's the first track off his forthcoming sophomore studio-length album, Nurture. From the heartfelt letterhe wrote to his fans explaining the struggles that inspired the single, it's clear the road to "Get Your Wish" has been challenging for Robinson.

Now that it's out for the world to hear, Robinson can breathe a sigh of relief to know not only do his fans praise this vulnerable piece of work but so too do his contemporaries. Across the board, artists have been expressing their love of the track.

Nurture has been six years in the making and it's clear the wait will be worth the reward. Over his career, Robinson has touched many with his ability to hone into his emotions to yield music that hits deep. It's hard to go to one of his shows and not see a crowd member wiping tears from their eyes. His emotive efforts blew fans away back in 2014 with the release of Worlds, and it looks as if Nurture will have the same effect.

No release date has been announced for Nurture at the time of writing.

