EDM Reacts to Death of Influential New York Music Producer DJ Spinbad

DJ Spinbad, an influential New York music producer and emcee, has died at the age of 46.

A fixture on New York's popular Z100 syndicated radio show, DJ Spinbad was a prominent figure in New York's hip-hop and electronic music scenes. He has released two albums—2001's Underground Airplay Version 1.0 and 2004's compilation record MIC Media 2004: FabricLive.14—and toured with legendary electronic music producer Moby.

DJ Spinbad was also known for his masterful mixtapes. DJ Soul called the late DJ's Rocks the Casbah (The '80s Megamix) and its follow-up mix "two of the greatest mixes ever recorded." You can listen to them via DJ Spinbad's Mixcloud account.

DJ Spinbad's cause of death has not yet been publicly revealed. Tributes to him have been pouring in via social media by the likes of A-Trak, Grandtheft, 4B, Keys N Krates, and many more.

The team at EDM.com expresses our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of DJ Spinbad.