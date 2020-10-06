EDM Reacts to the Death of Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen

Following the sudden and tragic news of Eddie Van Halen's death at the age of 65 due to a long battle with throat cancer, tributes have been pouring in via social media.

A true rock virtuoso known for his iconic, raucous solos, Van Halen is ubiquitously considered to be one of the greatest guitarists of all time. His influence transcended the confines of rock music and pervaded all other genres, helping to inspire generations of musicians that succeeded him.

Many electronic music artists have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary Van Halen.