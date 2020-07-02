Flume's Highly Anticipated Remix of Eiffel 65's "Blue" Mysteriously Vanishes from Beatport

EDM superstar Flume recently took on one of dance music's most recognizable anthems ever, serving up a remix of the Eiffel 65 classic "Blue (Da Ba Dee)." After he teased the remix on his Instagram, it was actually posted to Beatport yesterday, July 1st.

However, just a short time after going live, Flume's "Blue" remix seems to have completely vanished from the Internet.

Beatport searches offer no help in finding the remix, and links embedded into news stories now produce a 404 error. On YouTube, a slew of imitation remixes have appeared, calling to mind the age of LimeWire track misnomers and misdirecting marketing attempts by bedroom producers. Searches of Flume's social channels also yield no news of exactly what has happened to his "Blue" remix. All that's left is the initial teaser post, with no release information beyond that.

As of the time of writing, neither Flume nor Eiffel 65 have publicly offered an explanation of the mysterious disappearance, but licensing issues could be the reason that the remix has been removed from Beatport and other online stores and channels. For now, the dance music community will just have to wait for the abducted remix to return to Earth. Hopefully, we aren't left on a cliffhanger that never resolves, à la District 9.

FOLLOW FLUME:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/flume