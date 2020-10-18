Ekali Responds to Allegations of Abuse and Domestic Violence

Following allegations of domestic violence and physical and emotional abuse levied against Ekali by his former fiancée, Sam Black, the electronic music producer has formally responded.

Ekali shared a statement via Twitter today, October 18th, 2020. "It's imperative that I come forward and address the false and slanderous accusations made against me, especially those which label me as an abuser, a lie which goes against everything I believe in and stand for," Ekali wrote. "While I admit I haven't always been the perfect partner, I would never and have never intentionally harmed or touched a woman in an aggressive manner."

"Out of respect for this individual's privacy, I will not stoop to the level of detailing our entire relationship over a public forum, but can confirm there was infidelity on both sides and that this person contributed to a magnitude of toxicity within the relationship which reignited many past demons of mine," Ekali continued. "This includes reintroducing and encouraging drug use in my life shortly after returning from rehab as a recovering addict."

You can read Ekali's response in full below.

Editor's Note: For professional guidance and support, speak with a sexual assault service provider via The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.