Electric Forest Launches "Home Projects: The Forest Family Camp In"

While we wallow in the fact that Electric Forest would be taking place tomorrow, the people at work behind the festival are giving fans a way to experience its beauty from the comfort of their homes. The team has launched Home Projects, a series of fun, interactive Forest-themed challenges that aim to ignite creativity and connectivity.

The Forest Family Camp In challenge calls on the festival's devoted following to recreate their favorite Forest features, transforming households with forts, string lights, tapestries, and more. To really get the full effect, organizers are inviting fans to tune into EF Radio for a special week of programming featuring live sets, fan-favorite performances, Fresh Takes from The Forest, and more.

Set up camp, hop in a hammock, and transport yourself back to the Sherwood Forest. Make sure to share photos and videos of your Forest Family Camp In setup from June 25th to 28th using the hashtag #ForestFamilyCampIn.

Electric Forest has become one of the premier music, art, and camping festivals in the nation since debuting back in 2008. Each summer, attendees make the trek to the dance music mecca located in the mesmerizing Sherwood Forest, escaping from reality into a beautiful oasis of acceptance, peace, positivity, and amazing musical performances.

The canceled 2020 edition, which had initially sold out in record time, was set to feature a massive lineup including Flume, Diplo, Bassnectar, Lindsey Stirling, Louis The Child, and 12th Planet, among many others. After weeks of deliberation, the team decided the best decision was to postpone until 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

