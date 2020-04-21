Electric Forest 2020 Officially Canceled

Electric Forest 2020, which initially sold out in record time, has officially been canceled. The celebrated EDM festival, which takes place in Rothbury, Michgan, was primed for its landmark 10th edition from June 25th to 28th this summer.

Electric Forest organizers published a full statement on their website, which you can read in full below. They also included information about official wristband exchanges, ticket transfers, refunds, camping information, and the Loyalty Program.

Forest Family,



After weeks of discussions, input and direction from state and local authorities, and with a full focus on the safety of our community, we have made the decision to look ahead and reunite in 2021.



Sit back from your screen for a moment, close your eyes, and imagine the energy when gates finally open to celebrate the 10th chapter of Electric Forest. Imagine the moment music begins to fill the air. Imagine positive vibrations at levels we have never felt in our lifetimes. It will be an immense moment of celebration, and preparing for that energy will keep Forest HQ working tirelessly until opening day.



In times like these we are grateful to stand strong with you as the Forest Family. We are also eternally thankful to the family members who come together to create so much each year. This includes the artists, actors, builders, food and craft vendors, law enforcement, medical partners, operations teams, production teams, supply partners, and so many others who individually and collectively make Electric Forest so very special and unique.



We are stronger as a community than we are as individuals. Knowing that we will all gather again soon will remain a bright spark and a guiding light—and we will build our moment together.



With the news of this year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 comes two options for members of the Forest Family that currently hold Electric Forest 2020 Wristband(s) & Lodging Packages:



- Retain your Wristband(s) & Lodging Packages for Electric Forest, Summer 2021

Submit for a refund (including fees)



Wristband(s) & Lodging Package Purchasers will be contacted via email within the next 48 hours. Keep an eye out for an email from Festival Ticketing or from The Official Wristband Exchange (depending on where you purchased from) outlining refund and retainment options. You will have thirty (30) days from the receipt of the email to respond with your choice. The deadline to respond to this request is May 21, 2020.



Please read the below FAQ’s for more detailed information. As always, reaching out to info@electricforestfestival.com is the preferred avenue for further assistance.



– Forest HQ

Electric Forest 2020 flaunted a monster lineup featuring Flume, Diplo, Bassnectar, Lindsey Stirling, Louis The Child, and 12th Planet, among many others.

For comprehensive information regarding refunds and exchanges, head over to the official Electric Forest website here.

