Electric Forest is Giving Away a Pair of Wristbands to Support Independent Detroit Venues

Fans can win the free passes by donating and tuning in to "ALIVE Detroit," a virtual benefit concert.

While the fate of the Electric Forest 2021 hangs in the balance, the festival is doing its part to support local venues and artists amid a pandemic that simply won't relent.

Organizers are giving away two wristbands to the next edition of the beloved Rothbury, Michigan music fest to raise awareness for "ALIVE Detroit," an upcoming virtual benefit concert for independent Detroit venues and artists.

The stream will air tomorrow, April 23rd at 7PM ET (4PM PT) and feature an hour-and-a-half of chill sets by local musicians, who will perform live from different venues across Detroit.

To enter, fans must donate $25 to the ALIVE Detroit GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign. Each donation will be directed to independent Detroit venues and artists who have experienced the financial pitfalls of the virus. After submitting the donation, they'll then need to RSVP to the "ALIVE Detroit" stream via its Facebook Event page.

According to a tweet by Electric Forest, the team behind the festival have been working with music institute DIME Detroit on the initiative. "Forest HQ has been advising the students at @DIME_DETROIT (the Detroit Institute of Music Education) over the last semester as they worked to produce this event, and it has been a pleasure to learn with this talented group during this challenging time," the post reads.

The 2021 edition of Electric Forest, meanwhile, is still up in the air. Earlier in the month of April, organizers shared a crucial announcement in which they addressed the uncertainty of the pandemic and acknowledged that they are monitoring the situation closely.

"HQ is working tirelessly to navigate our potential options for 2021, and discussions with all parties involved are ongoing," the statement reads. "If Electric Forest 2021 is to happen, it will take place in August."

