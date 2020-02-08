Electric Zoo Announces 2020 Theme: Supernaturals

Electric Zoo has set the tone ahead of their 2020 event with the announcement of the festival's official theme: "Supernaturals." This year will see the New York gathering embrace unexplainable phenomena from Bigfoot to Area 51 for its 12th year of action.

Last year, Electric Zoo's "Evolved" theme took an estimated 107,000 attendees on a journey through the ages. Armin van Buuren, Above & Beyond, Dog Blood and more led the festivities at the festival's long-held home in Randall's Island Park. That attendance marked the festival's largest draw since 2013.

Electric Zoo's 2020 lineup has yet to be announced, but if it's consistent with previous year's fans should be finding out more on that front by May. The late summer festival takes place during Labor Day weekend running from September 4th-6th.

Fans can sign up for access to limited pre-sale tickets via the Electric Zoo website.

