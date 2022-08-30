Skip to main content
Check Out Zack Martino's "Festival Hits" Playlist Takeover Ahead of Electric Zoo 2022 Performance

Check Out Zack Martino's "Festival Hits" Playlist Takeover Ahead of Electric Zoo 2022 Performance

Zack Martino is sharing his recent inspirations ahead of a big outing at Electric Zoo 2022.

Zack Martino is sharing his recent inspirations ahead of a big outing at Electric Zoo 2022.

As a New York native, Zack Martino is checking off a key milestone with his upcoming Electric Zoo mainstage debut. 

The "Don't Speak" producer shared that he enjoyed his first experience at Electric Zoo as a fan a handful of years ago, and since that day it's been among his biggest aspirations to perform at the fest. 

"I went to the festival for the first time about five years ago and ever since then it has been such a goal of mine, Martino shared. "It’s also special because whenever I play in my hometown my whole family and friends come out. It’s always a big party!"

One record sure to kickstart the party is Martino and Leondis' recent collaborative remix of Gryffin's "Caught Up." Their energizing progressive house spin has ginned up over half a million streams in very short order. Martino called the reaction "surreal," but says the pairing with Leondis was a natural fit. "It was a quick process, the song was done in under three days," Martino explained. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Zack Martino
NEWS

Check Out Zack Martino's "Festival Hits" Playlist Takeover Ahead of Electric Zoo 2022 Performance

Zack Martino is sharing his recent inspirations ahead of a hotly anticipated DJ set at Electric Zoo 2022.

By Cameron Sunkel
flex-point-security-inc-pRmzI8yZsLE-unsplash
NEWS

Woman Attacks Bouncer, Bites Off Part of His Ear at Israeli Nightclub: Report

Sources say the attacker was found to be in possession of illicit substances following her arrest.

By Cameron Sunkel
ezgif.com-gif-maker
GEAR + TECH

Panasonic Revamps Vintage Stereo With Ability to Play Back Freehand Drawings

After discovering a 1960s-era stereo, Panasonic outfitted it with a particularly unique design and one-of-a-kind functional features.

By Cameron Sunkel

Ahead of his E-Zoo performance, Martino has taken over our "Festival Hits" playlist on Spotify. In addition to the new remix, his exclusive selections for EDM.com spotlight recent tracks from Fred again.., Matroda, Chris Lorenzo, and many more. Check out the full playlist takeover below.

Follow Zack Martino:

Facebook: facebook.com/ZackMartino
Instagram: instagram.com/zackmartino
Twitter: twitter.com/ZACK_MARTINO
Spotify: spoti.fi/321D6SC

Related

Gryffin (cred Sam Dameshek)
MUSIC RELEASES

Check Out Gryffin’s EDM.com Festival Hits Playlist Takeover Ahead Of His Sunset Music Festival 2022 Performance

Gryffin is still buzzing off the release of his latest album single "Caught Up” alongside singer and songwriter Olivia O'Brien.

Electric Zoo Festival in NYC (2018)
NEWS

Electric Zoo Announces 2020 Theme: Supernaturals

Electric Zoo is surrounding festival goers with unexplained phenomena in 2020.

Electric Zoo 2017 - Main Stage
EVENTS

10 Exciting Acts To Check Out At Electric Zoo This Weekend

Labor Day Weekend is an electronic music extravaganza at New York's Electric Zoo Festival.

A photo of CO2 cannons going off during a DJ set at Electric Zoo festival.
EVENTS

Electric Zoo Announces 2019 Edition with New Theme

Electric Zoo will return to Randall's Island Park in NYC this summer.

Electric Zoo Festival in NYC (2018)
EVENTS

Electric Zoo Forced to Abandon 2020 Festival After NYC Mayor Cancels Large Events Through September

"We’ve kept hope alive and continued planning and building Electric Zoo until today."

electric-zoo-transformed-5 2
NEWS

Electric Zoo: The Big 10 Welcomes Back Anjunabeats

Electric Zoo brings Anjunabeats veterans back to the stage.

electric zoo
EVENTS

5 Things You Can't Miss at Electric Zoo 3.0, a Technicolor Dreamscape

Electric Zoo returns to Randall's Island over Labor Day Weekend 2022.

EZOO2017_0903_171935-2918_aLIVECoverage_MVA_preview 2
NEWS

The Deadbeats Tour Is Taking Over Electric Zoo For A Day

The Deadbeats tour is making a pitstop at Electric Zoo with these all-star artists.