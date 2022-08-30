Check Out Zack Martino's "Festival Hits" Playlist Takeover Ahead of Electric Zoo 2022 Performance

As a New York native, Zack Martino is checking off a key milestone with his upcoming Electric Zoo mainstage debut.

The "Don't Speak" producer shared that he enjoyed his first experience at Electric Zoo as a fan a handful of years ago, and since that day it's been among his biggest aspirations to perform at the fest.

"I went to the festival for the first time about five years ago and ever since then it has been such a goal of mine, Martino shared. "It’s also special because whenever I play in my hometown my whole family and friends come out. It’s always a big party!"

One record sure to kickstart the party is Martino and Leondis' recent collaborative remix of Gryffin's "Caught Up." Their energizing progressive house spin has ginned up over half a million streams in very short order. Martino called the reaction "surreal," but says the pairing with Leondis was a natural fit. "It was a quick process, the song was done in under three days," Martino explained.

Ahead of his E-Zoo performance, Martino has taken over our "Festival Hits" playlist on Spotify. In addition to the new remix, his exclusive selections for EDM.com spotlight recent tracks from Fred again.., Matroda, Chris Lorenzo, and many more. Check out the full playlist takeover below.

