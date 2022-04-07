Skip to main content
Electronic Artist Streams Live Modular Synthesis Set From Bomb Shelter In Ukraine

Heinali's livestream raised funds for the Ukrainian army and humanitarian aid.

Vedel School

Streaming live from a bomb shelter in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, music producer and composer Heinali performed for 30 minutes to raise money for the Ukrainian army and humanitarian aid.

During the performance, Heinali performed using a modular system that he saved from his home during an evacuation amid the Russian invasion.

"Live from Ukraine team successfully managed to broadcast my fundraiser live set from a bomb shelter in Lviv yesterday, despite the air raid alarm two hours before the performance and a rather wonky 100m ethernet cable made of two 50m cables and a coupler shielded from rain with a plastic bag," Heinali said in an Instagram post.

Heinali, whose real name is Oleh Shpudieko, combines electronic sound design, medieval harmonies and free improvisation to create unique compositions. He also composes music for games, films, performances, and creates sound art installations, according to his website. His work can be found in the award-winning video game Bound and he also has sound art installations in The National Art Museum of Ukraine and The Museum of Modern Art of Odessa.

In a separate Instagram post, Heinali said that the music performed during the livestream "is loosely based on the XII century organa of the Notre-Dame school and earlier polyphony."

"It's the foundation of my new album Organa I couldn't finish due to the war," he added.

In addition to supporting Ukrainian artists via his stream, Heinali shared a Twitter thread that explains other ways people can show their support.

