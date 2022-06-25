Skip to main content
The Results Are In: Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Electronic Dance Music Awards

Electronic dance music fans from around the world made their voices heard in deciding who is best-in-class across over two dozen categories.

Electronic dance music fans fans have spoken.

The Electronic Dance Music Awards heard from the global EDM fandom, who eagerly cast their votes on this year's best-in-class songs, artists, companies and more across a wide range of over two dozen diverse categories. The awards recognize the music and people whose achievements helped push the envelope of electronic music.

The 2023 EDMA’s will be presented live from Miami at an exclusive, invite-only ceremony, the organization confirmed to EDM.com. They have also partnered with RCRDSHP, who will mint exclusive, branded digital collectibles for nominees and participating fans.

"It's been an honor for my partners and I to produce an accolade that was a long time coming, and their fans have spoken," said Hollywood Hamilton, co-founder of the EDMA's. "Congratulations to all our winners and enjoy the decks."

Read on to see the full list of 2022 winners at the Electronic Dance Music Awards below.

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR (NON RADIO) 

Winner: James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa - Ferrari

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR (RADIO)

Winner: Kx5 - Escape (ft. Hayla)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Diplo

diplo

BEST COLLABORATION

Winner: Alesso & Katy Perry - When I'm Gone

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Winner: Alison Wonderland

Alison Wonderland

BEST VOCALIST

Winner: Tate McRae

tate mcrae

BEST NEW ARTIST

Winner: ACRAZE

Acraze

CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR

Winner: Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki at The Beach Stage at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun

DANCE RADIO ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: LODATO

Lodato Booth Shot 2

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Vintage Culture

Vintage Culture

LABEL OF THE YEAR

Winner: STMPD RCRDS

martin garrix

Martin Garrix.

INDUSTRY ACHIEVEMENT

Winner: Pasquale Rotella

pasquale rotella

BEST PERFORMANCE

Winner: Madeon - Coachella 2022

