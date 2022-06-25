The Results Are In: Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Electronic Dance Music Awards
Electronic dance music fans fans have spoken.
The Electronic Dance Music Awards heard from the global EDM fandom, who eagerly cast their votes on this year's best-in-class songs, artists, companies and more across a wide range of over two dozen diverse categories. The awards recognize the music and people whose achievements helped push the envelope of electronic music.
The 2023 EDMA’s will be presented live from Miami at an exclusive, invite-only ceremony, the organization confirmed to EDM.com. They have also partnered with RCRDSHP, who will mint exclusive, branded digital collectibles for nominees and participating fans.
"It's been an honor for my partners and I to produce an accolade that was a long time coming, and their fans have spoken," said Hollywood Hamilton, co-founder of the EDMA's. "Congratulations to all our winners and enjoy the decks."
Read on to see the full list of 2022 winners at the Electronic Dance Music Awards below.
DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR (NON RADIO)
Winner: James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa - Ferrari
DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR (RADIO)
Winner: Kx5 - Escape (ft. Hayla)
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Winner: Diplo
BEST COLLABORATION
Winner: Alesso & Katy Perry - When I'm Gone
BEST FEMALE ARTIST
Winner: Alison Wonderland
BEST VOCALIST
Winner: Tate McRae
BEST NEW ARTIST
Winner: ACRAZE
CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR
Winner: Steve Aoki
DANCE RADIO ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Winner: LODATO
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Winner: Vintage Culture
LABEL OF THE YEAR
Winner: STMPD RCRDS
INDUSTRY ACHIEVEMENT
Winner: Pasquale Rotella
BEST PERFORMANCE
Winner: Madeon - Coachella 2022
Recommended Articles
The Results Are In: Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Electronic Dance Music Awards
Electronic dance music fans from around the world made their voices heard in deciding who is best-in-class across over two dozen categories.
Listen to Moore Kismet's Debut Album, a Vulnerable Window Into an Elusive Journey to Self-Love
The effervescent "UNIVERSE" showcases the incomparable talents of a dyed-in-the-wool EDM flag-bearer.
Opiuo Drops First Single In Over a Year: Listen to the Stunning "Gravitate"
"Gravitate" marks the first track from Opiuo's highly-anticipated forthcoming album.
UNDERGROUND DJ OF THE YEAR
Winner: Purple Disco Machine
HOUSE SONG OF THE YEAR
Winner: John Summit - Make Me Feel
BASS HOUSE SONG OF THE YEAR
Winner: Öwnboss, Sevek - Move Your Body
TECH HOUSE SONG OF THE YEAR
Winner: FISHER & Shermanology - IT'S A KILLA
DANCE / ELECTRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR
Winner: Tiësto & Ava Max - The Motto
UK HOUSE SONG OF THE YEAR
Winner: Jax Jones - Where Did You Go (ft. MNEK)
BEST FESTIVAL SERIES
Winner: Tomorrowland
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Winner: ILLENIUM & Dabin - Hearts on Fire (Ft. Lights)
BEST LIVE STREAM
Winner: Tiësto | Live from Edge New York City
BEST RADIO SHOW
Winner: Dombresky - Process Radio
MASHUP OF THE YEAR
Winner: Sean Paul Vs. Alex Van DielTemperature (Wedamnz & Rivas Edit)
MASHUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Winner: Rivas
REMIX OF THE YEAR
Winner: Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Joe Maz Remix)
REMIXER OF THE YEAR
Winner: Country Club Martini Crew
RISING REMIXER OF THE YEAR
Winner: Fat Tony
BEST DOWN TEMPO TURNED UP
Winner: Adele - Easy On Me (Henry Himself Remix)
REMIX REWIND
Winner: Abba - Gimme Gimme Gimme (Fat Tony & Medun Remix)
MAIN STAGE SONG OF THE YEAR
Winner: Hardwell - INTO THE UNKNOWN
For more information on the Electronic Dance Music Awards and to see a full list of this year's winners, visit their official website.