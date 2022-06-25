The Results Are In: Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Electronic Dance Music Awards

Electronic dance music fans fans have spoken.

The Electronic Dance Music Awards heard from the global EDM fandom, who eagerly cast their votes on this year's best-in-class songs, artists, companies and more across a wide range of over two dozen diverse categories. The awards recognize the music and people whose achievements helped push the envelope of electronic music.

The 2023 EDMA’s will be presented live from Miami at an exclusive, invite-only ceremony, the organization confirmed to EDM.com. They have also partnered with RCRDSHP, who will mint exclusive, branded digital collectibles for nominees and participating fans.

"It's been an honor for my partners and I to produce an accolade that was a long time coming, and their fans have spoken," said Hollywood Hamilton, co-founder of the EDMA's. "Congratulations to all our winners and enjoy the decks."

Read on to see the full list of 2022 winners at the Electronic Dance Music Awards below.

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR (NON RADIO)

Winner: James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa - Ferrari

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR (RADIO)

Winner: Kx5 - Escape (ft. Hayla)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Diplo

Eli Russell Linnetz

BEST COLLABORATION

Winner: Alesso & Katy Perry - When I'm Gone

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Winner: Alison Wonderland

BEST VOCALIST

Winner: Tate McRae

BEST NEW ARTIST

Winner: ACRAZE

CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR

Winner: Steve Aoki

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

DANCE RADIO ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: LODATO

c/o LODATO

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Vintage Culture

Drake Films

LABEL OF THE YEAR

Winner: STMPD RCRDS

Martin Garrix. Jakub Janecki

INDUSTRY ACHIEVEMENT

Winner: Pasquale Rotella

Insomniac Events

BEST PERFORMANCE

Winner: Madeon - Coachella 2022

UNDERGROUND DJ OF THE YEAR

Winner: Purple Disco Machine

c/o Press

HOUSE SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: John Summit - Make Me Feel

BASS HOUSE SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: Öwnboss, Sevek - Move Your Body

TECH HOUSE SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: FISHER & Shermanology - IT'S A KILLA

DANCE / ELECTRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: Tiësto & Ava Max - The Motto

UK HOUSE SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: Jax Jones - Where Did You Go (ft. MNEK)

BEST FESTIVAL SERIES

Winner: Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Winner: ILLENIUM & Dabin - Hearts on Fire (Ft. Lights)

BEST LIVE STREAM

Winner: Tiësto | Live from Edge New York City

BEST RADIO SHOW

Winner: Dombresky - Process Radio

Glen Matheny

MASHUP OF THE YEAR

Winner: Sean Paul Vs. Alex Van DielTemperature (Wedamnz & Rivas Edit)

MASHUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Rivas

REMIX OF THE YEAR

Winner: Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Joe Maz Remix)

REMIXER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Country Club Martini Crew

Country Club Martini Crew/Spotify

RISING REMIXER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Fat Tony

Fat Tony

BEST DOWN TEMPO TURNED UP

Winner: Adele - Easy On Me (Henry Himself Remix)

REMIX REWIND

Winner: Abba - Gimme Gimme Gimme (Fat Tony & Medun Remix)

MAIN STAGE SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: Hardwell - INTO THE UNKNOWN

For more information on the Electronic Dance Music Awards and to see a full list of this year's winners, visit their official website.