EDM Artists Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant on Anniversary of NBA Legend's Tragic Death

EDM Artists Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant on Anniversary of NBA Legend's Tragic Death

Tributes from Steve Aoki, Kayzo, and more prove that Kobe Bryant's legacy extends far beyond the boundaries of the basketball world.
Author:
Publish date:

@TopDawgEnt/Twitter

It's hard to believe how fast the time has flown since we lost Kobe Bryant.

Since he and his daughter Gigi lost their lives—along with seven others—in a catastrophic helicopter crash on January 26th, 2020, many are still reeling from the tragic loss. In Kobe's absence, the "Mamba Mentality" has materialized into a way of life for those people, who pull inspiration from his principles to chart a course for growth.

Tributes to the Los Angeles Lakers legend and 5-time NBA champion have poured in via social media on the anniversary of his death. A bevy of EDM artists have also paid homage to Kobe, further proving that his legacy extends far beyond the boundaries of the basketball world.

Check out a number of the tributes to Kobe below from the likes of Steve Aoki, SLANDER, and Kayzo, among others.

Screen Shot 2021-01-27 at 11.03.49 AM

Related

i_o
NEWS

deadmau5, REZZ, More Pay Tribute to i_o Following Producer's Tragic Death

The EDM family has banded together to pay tribute to Garrett Lockhart.

062519-sports-shaq-monologue
NEWS

Shaq to Donate All Proceeds from Fun House Event to Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, Victims' Loved Ones

"Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life."

pjimage-7
FEATURES

Keep Halloweekend Going With a Roundup of the Best Costumes from EDM Artists

From Monsters Inc. to Wonder Woman to Spider-Woman, EDM's top producers brought their creativity this year.

A color headshot of DJ/producer and Mad Decent label boss Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.).
NEWS

Diplo Comments on Kobe Bryant's Passing at The Grammy Awards

The Grammy-winning artist spoke on Kobe and Gianna's tragic passing at this year's award ceremony.

Steve Aoki and Santa Claus drawn in The Simpsons style.
NEWS

EDM Twitter Celebrates the 2020 Holiday Season

SVDDEN DEATH, Galantis, Steve Aoki and more spread the holiday cheer.

b1ad9d42-0e8f-4e12-8343-f5fe64b8d537-USP_News-_Las_Vegas_Shooting 2
NEWS

Artists Pay Tribute To The Vegas Shooting One Year Ago

Las Vegas goes dark and DJ's pay tribute to the mass shooting today.

Shaq
NEWS

Shaq Honors the Late Kobe Bryant at His Fun House Event in Miami

Pitbull, Diplo, Tiësto and more also performed at the NBA legend's annual Shaq's Fun House event.

Kayzo Performing on Holy Ship! In Red Shirt (RUKES Photography)
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki and Kayzo Celebrate The 10th Anniversary of "WARP" With Brand New "2.019" Remix

The iconic Bloody Beetroots track "WARP" on Dim Mak got a refreshing "2.019" remix by Steve Aoki and Kayzo to celebrate the song's 10th anniversary.