EDM Artists Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant on Anniversary of NBA Legend's Tragic Death

It's hard to believe how fast the time has flown since we lost Kobe Bryant.

Since he and his daughter Gigi lost their lives—along with seven others—in a catastrophic helicopter crash on January 26th, 2020, many are still reeling from the tragic loss. In Kobe's absence, the "Mamba Mentality" has materialized into a way of life for those people, who pull inspiration from his principles to chart a course for growth.

Tributes to the Los Angeles Lakers legend and 5-time NBA champion have poured in via social media on the anniversary of his death. A bevy of EDM artists have also paid homage to Kobe, further proving that his legacy extends far beyond the boundaries of the basketball world.

Check out a number of the tributes to Kobe below from the likes of Steve Aoki, SLANDER, and Kayzo, among others.