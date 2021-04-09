Electronic Music Artists React to Tragic Death of DMX: "His Music Will Live On"

Electronic Music Artists React to Tragic Death of DMX: "His Music Will Live On"

The influential hip-hop icon died at the age of 50 following an apparent drug overdose and heart attack.
Author:
Publish date:

Mika Väisänen

The influential hip-hop icon died at the age of 50 following an apparent drug overdose and heart attack.

Legendary rapper DMX has died at the age of 50 following an apparent drug overdose and heart attack.

With his distinctive raspy voice, which was caused in part by bronchial asthma, DMX released a number of seminal hip-hop songs throughout his storied career, such as 2000's "Party Up (Up in Here)," which is considered a generational anthem.

Many of DMX's songs, like the iconic singles "Where The Hood At" and "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," are emblematic of transcendental music from an artist who endured a tumultuous childhood in New York, only to break through the global rap scene.

Pitchfork reports that DMX's family issued a press statement mourning the death of the hip-hop icon.

We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.

It seems that DMX's influence pervaded myriad musical communities outside of the hip-hop sphere. A number of electronic music artists and labels took to social media to pay homage, such as Gorgon City, Riot Ten, and Nitti Gritti, among many others.

Related

_116737837_sophie
NEWS

EDM Artists React to Tragic Death of SOPHIE

A-Trak, Alison Wonderland, Boys Noize, and many more have paid tribute to the pioneering electronic music producer.

DJ Spinbad
NEWS

EDM Reacts to Death of Influential New York Music Producer DJ Spinbad

Grandtheft, A-Trak, 4B, and more have paid tribute to DJ Spinbad, who died at the age of 46.

i_o
NEWS

Four Months After Tragic Death, Tributes to i_o Flood His Social Media Everyday

"I'm alive because of your music, I love you for that."

Ennio Morricone
NEWS

EDM Community Reacts to Death of Legendary Composer Ennio Morricone

San Holo, Valentino Khan, and more paid tribute to Morricone following his tragic death at the age of 91.

sophiepress
NEWS

Renowned Electronic Music Producer SOPHIE Dead at 34

SOPHIE has tragically died following an accidental fall in Athens.

keith flint
NEWS

Read The Prodigy's Tender Tribute to Keith Flint on Anniversary of Legendary Singer's Death

"Your energy will never fade"

kobe
NEWS

EDM Artists Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant on Anniversary of NBA Legend's Tragic Death

Tributes from Steve Aoki, Kayzo, and more prove that Kobe Bryant's legacy extends far beyond the boundaries of the basketball world.

i_o
NEWS

deadmau5, REZZ, More Pay Tribute to i_o Following Producer's Tragic Death

The EDM family has banded together to pay tribute to Garrett Lockhart.