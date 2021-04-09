Electronic Music Artists React to Tragic Death of DMX: "His Music Will Live On"

The influential hip-hop icon died at the age of 50 following an apparent drug overdose and heart attack.

Legendary rapper DMX has died at the age of 50 following an apparent drug overdose and heart attack.

With his distinctive raspy voice, which was caused in part by bronchial asthma, DMX released a number of seminal hip-hop songs throughout his storied career, such as 2000's "Party Up (Up in Here)," which is considered a generational anthem.

Many of DMX's songs, like the iconic singles "Where The Hood At" and "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," are emblematic of transcendental music from an artist who endured a tumultuous childhood in New York, only to break through the global rap scene.

Pitchfork reports that DMX's family issued a press statement mourning the death of the hip-hop icon.

We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.

It seems that DMX's influence pervaded myriad musical communities outside of the hip-hop sphere. A number of electronic music artists and labels took to social media to pay homage, such as Gorgon City, Riot Ten, and Nitti Gritti, among many others.