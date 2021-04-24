Apple's "Spring Loaded" Event Puts Music From Party Favor, Louis The Child, More Center Stage

This week, Apple's "Spring Loaded" event wasn't short on surprises as the world's largest company by market cap showed consumers what's next in their iconic product line.

Of course, the leader in big tech is known for their sticky products and memorable marketing, and consumers were certainly reminded of that this week after the company revealed a series of sleek and colorful segments and promotional videos soundtracked to several artists we know well.

Electronic music held a prominent footprint at the event with tracks from Louis The Child and Foster The People, BAYNK, and Party Favor all landing in the tech giant's mix. The Chemical Brothers effectively premiered their latest single, "The Darkness You Fear," during the event, a melodically rich tune chock full of dark and dazzling synths. That single went on to arrive on streaming platforms yesterday, April 23rd.

As always, Apple's product showcase drew predictably high viewership, providing a formidable launchpad to the artists who were featured. The event, which announced the release of AirTags, redesigned iMacs and accessories, and souped up 5G iPad Pros, has amassed nearly 9 million views on YouTube in a mere four days since airing.