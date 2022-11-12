Skip to main content
Electronic Music Pioneer Don Lewis Passes Away at 81

Electronic Music Pioneer Don Lewis Passes Away at 81

The synth pioneer was a key developer on Roland's seminal TR-808 drum machine.

Jim Dennis

The synth pioneer was a key developer on Roland's seminal TR-808 drum machine.

Don Lewis, one of electronic music's most brilliant minds, has passed away at the age of 81.

Lewis invented the "Live Electronic Orchestra" (LEO), a '70s era invention that predates the creation of MIDI and was forward-thinking for its time. He was also instrumental in creating synth "voices" for some of the most impactful analog instruments of an artistic generation, and has consulted for the world's top synth brands.

Lewis was a key developer on Roland's seminal TR-808 drum machine, an invention that changed the trajectory of contemporary music.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

don lewis
NEWS

Electronic Music Pioneer Don Lewis Passes Away at 81

The synth pioneer was a key developer on Roland's seminal TR-808 drum machine.

By Cameron Sunkel
Screen Shot 2022-11-12 at 1.21.11 AM
GEAR + TECH

Teenage Engineering Unveils Intricate Choir of Wooden Vocalizing "Doll" Synths

Teenage Engineering is bringing a unique set of singing synths to market.

By Cameron Sunkel
HVRCRFT Press Shot 2022
MUSIC RELEASES

HVRCRFT Drops Heavy-Hitting Debut EP, "Cosmos 2043"

Mind-bending dubstep and forward-thinking production collide in this statement-making EP.

By EDM.com Staff

Lewis actually began his career from an unlikely place, as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist in the Air Force. After his time serving, he immersed himself in the music industry and achieved success as an electronic engineer. His influential work led him to collaborate with Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones and many more.

A forthcoming documentary, Don Lewis and the Live Electric Orchestra, which covers the life and times of the electronic music pioneer, is set to debut in February 2023, per Pitchfork.

Related

Gershon Kingsley
NEWS

Electronic Music Pioneer Gershon Kingsley Passes Away at 97

The electronic music pioneer was responsible for songs like "Popcorn."

81395069_10156393463520738_8484397002040279040_o
NEWS

Drum and Bass Producer Optiv Has Passed Away

Drum and Bass has lost one of its staunchest purveyors.

ryo
NEWS

Legendary Guitarist and Synth Pioneer Ryo Kawasaki Has Passed Away

The Japanese virtuoso was 73 years old.

zdar
NEWS

Philippe Zdar of the Iconic Cassius Has Passed Away

The French touch pioneer was 52 years old.

04-mac-miller-2.w570.h712
NEWS

BREAKING: Mac Miller Has Passed Away At the Age of 26

Young rapper died of apparent drug overdose.

eileen-chan-headquarters-council-cofounder-dj-cats-on-crack@2000x1270-1392x884
NEWS

Eileen Chan, DJ and Singapore Nightlife Pioneer, Found Dead at 32

Chan's work paved the way for techno and house music favorites Amelie Lens, Charlotte de Witte, Peggy Gou and more to tour Singapore.

Pascal_FEOS-2_0
NEWS

Techno Pioneer Pascal F.E.O.S. Dead at 52

The producer, label head, and techno pioneer has passed away following his battle with cancer.

Dave-Smith-1024x616
NEWS

Dave Smith, Synthesizer Pioneer and "Father of MIDI," Has Died at 72

Smith leaves behind a legacy innovating the craft of electronic music production and impacting generations of producers in the process.