Elements Music & Arts Festival Drops a Lineup to Rave About For Memorial Day Weekend

Today, Elements Music & Arts Festival - the East Coast's ultimate summer getaway rave experience presented by BangOn!NYC - announced a convergence of the who’s who in hip-hop-infused bass, psychedelic rock, and soul-enrapturing house music. A true gem of the blissed-out countryside in Lakewood, Pennsylvania, Elements takes place from May 22nd-25th.

Set in rolling hills between a majestic natural lake and sprawling enchanted forests. With this announcement, BangOn!NYC may have staked a claim with the ideal getaway for Memorial Day Weekend and it’s only a quick two or three-hour drive from metros like Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Boston and New York City.

The summer camp-inspired fusion of wellness and art heads into its fourth year with over 50 acts. among them are universally acknowledged heavyweights of dance music like electronic juggernaut Diplo as well as Bonobo and Four Tet. Also topping the bill are icons from the Dirtybird flock like Claude VonStroke and Walker & Royce, who are poised to soar in from the heavens of house music infamy.

The Los Angeles-based Desert Hearts family plan to mob extra deep too with the signature stylings of Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porky, Rybo and Lubelski. Also topping the bill are dynamic instrumental sensations like Bob Moses, the psychedelic jam rock ensemble STS9, and the downright sexy-sounding Emancipator.

Those who enjoy their house music with extra vibes can look forward to the upper caliber showmanship of Black Rock City staple Golf Clap, the scintillating funk of Chris Lake, and the sounds of “future ghetto” pioneer Dr. Fresch. Rounding out the top slots are bass paragons like the hip-hop-infused TOKiMONSTA, the infinitely trippy LSDream, and a true leviathan of the Leeds dubstep scene, Rusko.

“Festivalgoers can dance from dusk until dawn, journey through immersive environments, take a dip in the serene lake, indulge in delicious eats from craft vendors, or hit reset with a meditative sound bath or expert-led yoga class.” said BangOn!NYC Co-Founder and Managing Director Brett Herman in a press release. “Over the past four years we’ve delivered big surprises and created unforgettable, transformative memories for our festival family, and 2020 won’t disappoint.”

As the ideal accompaniment to an already stacked lineup, the big dreamers and masterful doers at BangOn!NYC handcrafted four stages to explore realms of fire, earth, air and water - all with their own personality and flair. For those who want to adventure a bit deeper there are five secret stages, dance parties on art cars, a silent disco, a neon mushroom wonderland, and a storied ‘rabbit hole’ to satiate the inner Alice in us all.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Elements Music & Arts Festival website.

