Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Elements Festival Attendees File Class Action Lawsuit Seeking $5 Million In Damages
Publish date:

Elements Festival Attendees File Class Action Lawsuit Seeking $5 Million In Damages

Three plaintiffs allege the Pennsylvania-based electronic music festival created "an uncomfortable and dangerous situation" for attendees.
Author:

Elements Music & Arts Festival

Three plaintiffs allege the Pennsylvania-based electronic music festival created "an uncomfortable and dangerous situation" for attendees.

The organizers of 2021's ill-fated Elements Festival are facing a class action lawsuit.

Rumors of such a suit pervaded social media in the wake of the electronic music festival, which took place in Lakewood, Pennsylvania from September 3-6. After proprietors marketed a "lakefront paradise" experience, the event fell victim to inclement weather precipitated by Hurricane Ida, which led to complex logistical issues and a reported lack of organizational support. 

According to court documents reviewed by EDM.com, three plaintiffs allege the event's organizers failed to "properly organize, prepare, and provide ticket purchasers and attendees of the Elements Festival 2021 with the experience Defendants extensively promoted and marketed as being a safe, packaged, multi-day camping and music festival."

In the festival's aftermath, legions of irate attendees aired grievances in a public Facebook group that has now amassed over 6,000 members. Many requested refunds due to "abhorrent" portable toilets and wait times of up to 16 hours, among other allegations.

Recommended Articles

aLIVE coverage - ELEMENTS Festival
NEWS

Elements Festival Attendees File Class Action Lawsuit Seeking $5 Million In Damages

Three plaintiffs allege the Pennsylvania-based electronic music festival created "an uncomfortable and dangerous situation" for attendees.

7 minutes ago
electric forest
EVENTS

GRiZ, Disclosure, Porter Robinson, More to Headline Electric Forest 2022: See the Full Lineup

The festival's 2022 headliners include Disclosure, The Disco Biscuits, GRiZ, Sylvan Esso, Porter Robinson, SLANDER, Fisher, Louis The Child, and Big Gigantic.

22 minutes ago
Elrow Growenlandia at De Kromhouthal for ADE
Lifestyle

The Ultimate Electronic Music Fan’s Euro Trip Guide

Here are the must-see stops to immerse yourself in the European club scene.

4 hours ago

The suit also notes a "lack of proper COVID-19 screening" and "scarcity of access" to food and water, which combined with other alleged instances of malfeasance to create "an uncomfortable and dangerous situation."

The suit names defendants Elements Production, LLC; BangOn!NYC; Tested Contained Retreats, LLC; and Brett Herman and Timothy Monkiewicz. The plaintiffs, David Raus, Yessica Navarro, and Moya Ferenchak, are seeking damages in excess of $5 million, according to court documents. 

Raus, Navarro, and Ferenchak retained Geragos & Geragos, the powerhouse Los Angeles-based law firm that represented the ticket-holders who were awarded a $2 million settlement as part of a class action lawsuit filed after 2017's explosive Fyre Festival. Many ticket-holders compared Elements to the disastrous Bahamian music fest, which infamously unravelled on the island of Great Exuma in 2017.

A member of Geragos & Geragos' global communications team declined EDM.com's request for comment. 

The timing of the suit aligns with a "roadmap" recently published by Elements organizers on the festival's website, which outlines a five-point plan to address various concerns in preparation for the event's 2022 edition.

Related

Elements+Lakewood+2+The+Rust+Music+AJR+Photo
NEWS

Attendees Slam Elements Festival for "Unsafe" Lack of Infrastructure, Wait Times of Up to 16 Hours

Social media has been abuzz with Fyre Festival comparisons and rumors of attendees contemplating a class action lawsuit.

Fyre
NEWS

Updated Fyre Festival Lawsuit Seeks to Order Billy McFarland to Pay $7.5 Million in Damages

Fyre Festival ticket-holders have asked a New York judge to issue a default judgement.

FELIXFRO_Ultra-Music-Festival-2014-Live-Sets-Day-3-Hardwell-Jack-U-Gaia-+-Many-More
NEWS

Law Firm Files Class Action Suit Against Ultra Miami Organizers to Issue Refunds

Corwin Law alleges that the organizers of Miami's Ultra Music Festival engaged in "deceptive trade practices."

Elements-Festival-1631016598
NEWS

Elements Festival Issues Apology After Attendees Compare 2021 Event to Fyre Festival

Organizers issued a statement via social media to apologize for "disappointments," but refrained from mentioning refunds.

fyre festival
NEWS

Class Action Fyre Festival Suit Reaches $2 Million Settlement for Attendees

277 more victims of Fyre Festival have now scored a victory.

SXSW
NEWS

SXSW Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over No-Refund Policy

The suit was filed after the cancellation of the 2020 event due to COVID-19 concerns.

eventbrite-logo-crowd-electronic-music_1jpg
NEWS

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Eventbrite Following Ticketfly Data Breach

The suit alleges that Eventbrite asset Ticketfly implemented insufficient cybersecurity measures.

bassnectar
NEWS

Lawsuit Filed Against Bassnectar for Human Trafficking and Sexual Abuse

"This lawsuit is about seeking justice not just against Bassnectar but against the corporations that cooperate in and help facilitate the abuses he is alleged to have committed."