September 9, 2021
Elements Festival Issues Apology After Attendees Compare 2021 Event to Fyre Festival
Publish date:

Elements Festival Issues Apology After Attendees Compare 2021 Event to Fyre Festival

Organizers issued a statement via social media to apologize for "disappointments," but refrained from mentioning refunds.
Author:

Facebook (via Eammon John)

Organizers issued a statement via social media to apologize for "disappointments," but refrained from mentioning refunds.

In the aftermath of Elements Festival 2021, a Pennsylvania EDM festival compared by many attendees to the disastrous Fyre Festival of 2017, organizers have issued an apology.

Reports from angry ticket-holders detailing 16-hour wait times and "abhorrent" restrooms covered in feces—among other distressing allegations—marred the festival shortly after its launch over Labor Day Weekend. After attributing the logistical issues to the impact of Hurricane Ida on the morning of Saturday, September 4th, organizers have now doubled down and stated that COVID-19 played a role.

"We recognize that some of you endured extraordinary wait times and discomfort getting into the festival on Friday. We apologize for these logistical issues and the disappointments they caused," the statement reads. "There was significant damage to our parking lots from Hurricane Ida, which led to major delays into the festival. More delays were caused by precautions developed as a result of the hurricane. We were forced to change the location of parking lots and check-in spaces due to remaining flooding issues on Friday."

Many attendees reported foul conditions in the portable toilets at the 2021 edition of Elements Festival.

Many attendees reported foul conditions in the portable toilets at the 2021 edition of Elements Festival.

"The aftermath of the hurricane and the long-lasting repercussions of COVID-19 exacerbated common festival issues, including some long food and water lines and restroom cleanliness," the statement continues. "We wanted all attendees onsite to have the best experience of all time, and we will work hard to improve."

Recommended Articles

_DSC1552
EVENTS

Jamie Jones' Paradise in the Park Returns to Los Angeles

On Saturday, August 21st, Jamie Jones and the Paradise crew took over Pershing Square for an unforgettable day of house music.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
NEWS

Sensorium Galaxy Adds Armin van Buuren to Lineup for Upcoming VR DJ Sets

van Buuren joins Charlotte de Witte, Black Coffee, Carl Cox and more as artists scheduled to perform in Sensorium Galaxy's PRISM metaverse.

Elements-Festival-1631016598
NEWS

Elements Festival Issues Apology After Attendees Compare 2021 Event to Fyre Festival

Organizers issued a statement via social media to apologize for "disappointments," but refrained from mentioning refunds.

The team behind Elements have set up an email address for ticket-holders to air their grievances, the announcement reads. While they maintain they will "respond to every email" they receive, the statement does not mention refunds. 

According to the Elements homepage, tickets were to be refundable if it was cancelled due to COVID-19 government restrictions. However, the festival's FAQ site notes, "There are no refunds."

You can read the full statement below.

E-yc3tSWQAIYgTY
E-yc3tUXoAAH57p
E-yc3uHWEAAnhHS

Related

Elements+Lakewood+2+The+Rust+Music+AJR+Photo
NEWS

Attendees Slam Elements Festival for "Unsafe" Lack of Infrastructure, Wait Times of Up to 16 Hours

Social media has been abuzz with Fyre Festival comparisons and rumors of attendees contemplating a class action lawsuit.

ultra-europe-lineup-1
EVENTS

Ultra Europe Organizers Pull the Plug on 2021 Festival, Announce 2022 Dates

A statement shared by organizers mentions that ticket-holders will soon receive an email with "refund conditions."

E6QOofrWUAAqGNh
EVENTS

UK Music Fest Dubbed "Britain's Fyre Festival" After Headliners Bail, Attendees Left Stranded

In the aftermath of the "disastrous" festival, its promoters have clapped back at a number of claims about its policies and organization.

Tomorrowland2015
NEWS

Tomorrowland 2021 Unlikely After Belgian Government Rejects Permit Application

Organizers called the decision "a sledgehammer blow."

EXIT Festival
EVENTS

Weeks After Sharing Lineup, EXIT Festival Announces Cancellation of 2020 Event

The announcement arrives only weeks after the festival's organizers announced its initial postponement to August.

general
NEWS

Thousands Demand Refunds After Equipment Issues Shut Down Music at Texas Festival

Sol Beach Festival attendees are demanding refunds after the event was canceled due to "unforeseen third-party equipment issues."

Movement
EVENTS

Organizers of Detroit's Movement Festival Pull Plug on 2021 Event

Movement will unfortunately sit out another Memorial Day weekend due to the impact of COVID-19.

Shambhala Music Festival
NEWS

Shambhala Music Festival Officially Postponed Until 2021

Another beloved music festival bites the dust due to the impact of COVID-19.