GRiZ, Ganja White Night, More to Perform At Elements Music & Arts Festival 2021

The festival will also feature performances by Bob Moses, Claude VonStroke, Diplo, CloZee, Yotto, Tokimonsta, and many more.

The organizers of Elements Music & Arts Festival have announced the final lineup of artists for its Labor Day Weekend celebration. After postponing its 2020 event to Memorial Day Weekend, the festival ultimately announced a move to its traditional Labor Day Weekend to ensure health and safety protocols are upheld and most of the headliners are able to attend.

Slated for September 3rd to 6th in Lakewood, Pennsylvania, the festival features an expansive lineup of artists, including GRiZ, Ganja White Night, Bob Moses, Claude VonStoke, Diplo, CloZee, Yotto, TOKiMONSTA, Rusko, Chris Lake, Bonobo, and Manic Focus.

Based on the original four elements of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air with corresponding stages, the festival incorporates the fifth element of “you” to bring the community aspect to the experience of the three-day event. Along with a genre-spanning lineup, attendees can expect a weekend full of curated health and wellness programming, including yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, and more.

All tickets purchased for the previous dates will automatically be rolled over to the new ones. Additionally, the festival plans to follow safety protocols as required by the CDC and state and have outlined their COVID-19 protocol for entry, requiring all attendees to provide proof of vaccine or take a two-part testing protocol. For more information, head over to the festival's COVID-19 FAQ page.

You can check out the full lineup below and purchase tickets here.

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2021 Lineup

FOLLOW ELEMENTS MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElementsFestNYC

Twitter: twitter.com/elementsfestnyc

Instagram: instagram.com/elementsfestival_